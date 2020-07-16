1507 N 17TH STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom located just a few blocks from the Fresh Grocer, Cecil B. Moore-Broad St subway station, Temple University and more! This unit features hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, and central air/heat. The kitchen includes a microwave, electric range, stainless steel refrigerator, granite counter top and open shelving panty closet. The bedrooms are spacious and include a closet. The first full bathroom includes a standing shower, while the second full bathroom features double vanity sinks and a shower/tub combo. Shared coin operated in the basement.*Sorry, no pets