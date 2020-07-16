All apartments in Philadelphia
1507 N 17TH STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:32 AM

1507 N 17TH STREET

1507 North 17th Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1507 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom located just a few blocks from the Fresh Grocer, Cecil B. Moore-Broad St subway station, Temple University and more! This unit features hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, and central air/heat. The kitchen includes a microwave, electric range, stainless steel refrigerator, granite counter top and open shelving panty closet. The bedrooms are spacious and include a closet. The first full bathroom includes a standing shower, while the second full bathroom features double vanity sinks and a shower/tub combo. Shared coin operated in the basement.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 N 17TH STREET have any available units?
1507 N 17TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 N 17TH STREET have?
Some of 1507 N 17TH STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 N 17TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1507 N 17TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 N 17TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1507 N 17TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1507 N 17TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1507 N 17TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1507 N 17TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 N 17TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 N 17TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1507 N 17TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1507 N 17TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1507 N 17TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 N 17TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 N 17TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
