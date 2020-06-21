1447 N 5TH STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Mid August:This sunny, bi-level apartment is~located directly across the street from a beautiful park, in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, and offers two separate balconies, hardwood floors, tons of storage space, and easy access to public transportation and highways. Enter into the kitchen, which features tile flooring, recessed lighting, tile backsplash, a stacked washer/dryer, and lots of cabinet space. Continue back to the full bathroom, or into the spacious dining/living space towards the front of the home. These two spaces offer versatility for any furniture setup you like-- a full dining room, den, TV room, playroom, etc., and are connected via a large cutout, creating a bright and airy feel with lots of sunlight through the balcony doors. Head upstairs and you'll find two large bedrooms, each with ample closet space and hardwood floors. The front bedroom overlooks the tree-lined park below, and is flooded with natural light from the private balcony doors! There is additional storage space in the attic, which is accessed through the upstairs hallway.About The Neighborhood:Located on the border of the trendy Fishtown/Old Kensington neighborhoods of Philadelphia. Close to public transportation, great local eateries and cafes, convenient shopping, and a wide array of entertainment options. Walkable to the Evil Genius Beer Company, New Liberty Distillery, Frankford Ave, art galleries, the Schmidt's Commons, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.