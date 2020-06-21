All apartments in Philadelphia
1447 N 5TH STREET
1447 N 5TH STREET

1447 N 5th St · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1447 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Mid August:This sunny, bi-level apartment is~located directly across the street from a beautiful park, in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, and offers two separate balconies, hardwood floors, tons of storage space, and easy access to public transportation and highways. Enter into the kitchen, which features tile flooring, recessed lighting, tile backsplash, a stacked washer/dryer, and lots of cabinet space. Continue back to the full bathroom, or into the spacious dining/living space towards the front of the home. These two spaces offer versatility for any furniture setup you like-- a full dining room, den, TV room, playroom, etc., and are connected via a large cutout, creating a bright and airy feel with lots of sunlight through the balcony doors. Head upstairs and you'll find two large bedrooms, each with ample closet space and hardwood floors. The front bedroom overlooks the tree-lined park below, and is flooded with natural light from the private balcony doors! There is additional storage space in the attic, which is accessed through the upstairs hallway.About The Neighborhood:Located on the border of the trendy Fishtown/Old Kensington neighborhoods of Philadelphia. Close to public transportation, great local eateries and cafes, convenient shopping, and a wide array of entertainment options. Walkable to the Evil Genius Beer Company, New Liberty Distillery, Frankford Ave, art galleries, the Schmidt's Commons, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 N 5TH STREET have any available units?
1447 N 5TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1447 N 5TH STREET have?
Some of 1447 N 5TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 N 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1447 N 5TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 N 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1447 N 5TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1447 N 5TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1447 N 5TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1447 N 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1447 N 5TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 N 5TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1447 N 5TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1447 N 5TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1447 N 5TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 N 5TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1447 N 5TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
