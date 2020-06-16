1445 N DOVER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Full renovation in 2017 - originally built to be sold but is now up for rent! Inside you are immediately greeted by an open floor plan with hardwood floors, recessed lighting and a custom wrought iron banister which leads into the lower level. The kitchen boasts a white subway tile backs plash, white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. The basement is large and fully finished which gives you an additional living space with a full bathroom. The utility closet which has the washer and dryer can also be used as storage. Upstairs you will find plush carpet, a large bedroom with walk in closet and a clean,modern bathroom. The back yard is an open canvas for you to enjoy as you wish. This home is close to all the best things Brewery town has to offer ~ just a short walk away to the grocery store as well as all of the great shops & restaurants. A great public transportation network can take you into Center City or most other neighborhoods in the city by bus or trolley.All potential tenants and co-signors must submit the following to along with their application to be considered: 1) Copy ofvalid government-issued photo ID (front & back), 2) 2 months' worth of Pay Stubs(or 2 months of bank statements w/explanation of income) 3) Signed Consumer Notice by all parties on the lease.