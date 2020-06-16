All apartments in Philadelphia
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1445 N DOVER STREET
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:40 AM

1445 N DOVER STREET

1445 North Dover Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1445 North Dover Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Full renovation in 2017 - originally built to be sold but is now up for rent! Inside you are immediately greeted by an open floor plan with hardwood floors, recessed lighting and a custom wrought iron banister which leads into the lower level. The kitchen boasts a white subway tile backs plash, white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. The basement is large and fully finished which gives you an additional living space with a full bathroom. The utility closet which has the washer and dryer can also be used as storage. Upstairs you will find plush carpet, a large bedroom with walk in closet and a clean,modern bathroom. The back yard is an open canvas for you to enjoy as you wish. This home is close to all the best things Brewery town has to offer ~ just a short walk away to the grocery store as well as all of the great shops & restaurants. A great public transportation network can take you into Center City or most other neighborhoods in the city by bus or trolley.All potential tenants and co-signors must submit the following to along with their application to be considered: 1) Copy ofvalid government-issued photo ID (front & back), 2) 2 months' worth of Pay Stubs(or 2 months of bank statements w/explanation of income) 3) Signed Consumer Notice by all parties on the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 N DOVER STREET have any available units?
1445 N DOVER STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 N DOVER STREET have?
Some of 1445 N DOVER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 N DOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1445 N DOVER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 N DOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1445 N DOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1445 N DOVER STREET offer parking?
No, 1445 N DOVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1445 N DOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1445 N DOVER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 N DOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1445 N DOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1445 N DOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1445 N DOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 N DOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 N DOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
