Amenities

pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Perfect Location, Perfect Apartment. Visit Us Today! - New construction - 2 bedroom with 2 baths available in Ludlow. Minutes away from N.Liberties.

These new apartments got it all:

-Bi Level

-Secured entry

-Natural light

-Everything is new head to toe

-Backyard

-Convenient location

-W/D in each unit



Walking distance to tons of restaurants and parks in the area.

10 mins by car or train to Center City.



Tenants will be responsible for electricity and gas.

Pet policy: $500 non refundable pet fee.



Hurry up and call us today to schedule your private tour.



(RLNE5618039)