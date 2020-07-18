Amenities

1338 Rodman Street Available 09/01/20 Four Bedroom Townhouse w. Wood Burning Fireplaces - Washington Square West - 1338 Rodman Street - Four Bedroom Townhouse with Wood Burning Fireplaces - Washington Square West - Video tour available on our website alvinlevinrealestate.com



Upscale, spacious, and modern four bedroom two bathroom townhouse in heart of Washington Square West.



* New open kitchen design with breakfast bar;

* Stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinetry, granite counters;

* Lovely private patio w. landscaped courtyard;

* Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space;

* Hardwood floors throughout;

* Two wood burning fireplaces;

* New ceramic tile bathroom, wood vanities with granite tops, full-size bathtubs, decorator mirrors, and lighting;

* Central air and heat; gas appliances;

* Washer/Dryer;

* Full Basement.



Easy walk to a wide variety of shopping, restaurants, and sites, including Acme market, Whole Foods, Starbucks, The Magic Garden as well as Walnut, Market and South Street.



Just steps away are medical and educational facilities of Jefferson, University of Pennsylvania, Wills Eye, and Pennsylvania Hospitals, University of the Arts, Temple, and Avenue of the Arts theaters.



Close Public Transportation, including buses, subway and Patco lines. Plenty of off-street parking options available.



Professionally managed and excellently maintained. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website at www.alvinlevinrealestate.com or call our office.



Available 09/01/20.



