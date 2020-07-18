All apartments in Philadelphia
1338 Rodman Street

1338 Rodman Street · (215) 923-3333
Location

1338 Rodman Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Avenue of the Arts South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1338 Rodman Street · Avail. Sep 1

$3,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
media room
1338 Rodman Street Available 09/01/20 Four Bedroom Townhouse w. Wood Burning Fireplaces - Washington Square West - 1338 Rodman Street - Four Bedroom Townhouse with Wood Burning Fireplaces - Washington Square West - Video tour available on our website alvinlevinrealestate.com

Upscale, spacious, and modern four bedroom two bathroom townhouse in heart of Washington Square West.

* New open kitchen design with breakfast bar;
* Stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinetry, granite counters;
* Lovely private patio w. landscaped courtyard;
* Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space;
* Hardwood floors throughout;
* Two wood burning fireplaces;
* New ceramic tile bathroom, wood vanities with granite tops, full-size bathtubs, decorator mirrors, and lighting;
* Central air and heat; gas appliances;
* Washer/Dryer;
* Full Basement.

Easy walk to a wide variety of shopping, restaurants, and sites, including Acme market, Whole Foods, Starbucks, The Magic Garden as well as Walnut, Market and South Street.

Just steps away are medical and educational facilities of Jefferson, University of Pennsylvania, Wills Eye, and Pennsylvania Hospitals, University of the Arts, Temple, and Avenue of the Arts theaters.

Close Public Transportation, including buses, subway and Patco lines. Plenty of off-street parking options available.

Professionally managed and excellently maintained. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website at www.alvinlevinrealestate.com or call our office.

Available 09/01/20.

(RLNE5902565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 Rodman Street have any available units?
1338 Rodman Street has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 Rodman Street have?
Some of 1338 Rodman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 Rodman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Rodman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 Rodman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 Rodman Street is pet friendly.
Does 1338 Rodman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1338 Rodman Street offers parking.
Does 1338 Rodman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 Rodman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 Rodman Street have a pool?
No, 1338 Rodman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1338 Rodman Street have accessible units?
No, 1338 Rodman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 Rodman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 Rodman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
