1310 Irving St 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1310 Irving St 4

1310 Irving St · (610) 937-3822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1310 Irving St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
New One Bedroom Avail/Now - Property Id: 288003

This apartment is located on Irving Street, between Locust and Spruce off of 13th. Granite countertops, new appliances, dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout and large front windows give natural light throughout the day. Laundry in unit.
Available. Contact Thatcher at (610) 937-3822 for more information or for a walkthrough video. - W.P.R.G.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288003
Property Id 288003

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5808078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Irving St 4 have any available units?
1310 Irving St 4 has a unit available for $1,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Irving St 4 have?
Some of 1310 Irving St 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Irving St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Irving St 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Irving St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Irving St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1310 Irving St 4 offer parking?
No, 1310 Irving St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Irving St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 Irving St 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Irving St 4 have a pool?
No, 1310 Irving St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Irving St 4 have accessible units?
No, 1310 Irving St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Irving St 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Irving St 4 has units with dishwashers.
