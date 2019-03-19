1310 Irving St 4

Amenities
New One Bedroom Avail/Now - Property Id: 288003
This apartment is located on Irving Street, between Locust and Spruce off of 13th. Granite countertops, new appliances, dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout and large front windows give natural light throughout the day. Laundry in unit.
Available. Contact Thatcher at (610) 937-3822 for more information or for a walkthrough video. - W.P.R.G.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288003
Property Id 288003
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5808078)