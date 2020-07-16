All apartments in Philadelphia
1304 S COLORADO STREET

1304 South Colorado Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

1304 South Colorado Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,945

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1487 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Fabulous opportunity to live in this gorgeous Point Breeze home with 3 huge bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 roof decks, a finished basement and central air - this home has it all! The main level is an open floor plan living room that leads into the kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar with beautiful pendant lighting, garbage disposal, a full stainless steel appliance package including a gas range, dishwasher, microwave and french-style 4 door refrigerator. From the kitchen, you'll have access to the small patio and fully finished basement, great for a media room or office, includes another full bathroom and tons of storage. Two huge bedrooms with large closet space, washer/dryer and a full bathroom are on the second floor. The third floor master suite has fantastic light from its own PRIVATE Roof Deck! The en suite bathroom also features custom tiled glass shower with rain-style shower head and under vanity storage. You will love the Center City skyline views from the second, full roof deck!*Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 S COLORADO STREET have any available units?
1304 S COLORADO STREET has a unit available for $2,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 S COLORADO STREET have?
Some of 1304 S COLORADO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 S COLORADO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1304 S COLORADO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 S COLORADO STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 S COLORADO STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1304 S COLORADO STREET offer parking?
No, 1304 S COLORADO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1304 S COLORADO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 S COLORADO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 S COLORADO STREET have a pool?
No, 1304 S COLORADO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1304 S COLORADO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1304 S COLORADO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 S COLORADO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 S COLORADO STREET has units with dishwashers.
