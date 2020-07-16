1304 S COLORADO STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Fabulous opportunity to live in this gorgeous Point Breeze home with 3 huge bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 roof decks, a finished basement and central air - this home has it all! The main level is an open floor plan living room that leads into the kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar with beautiful pendant lighting, garbage disposal, a full stainless steel appliance package including a gas range, dishwasher, microwave and french-style 4 door refrigerator. From the kitchen, you'll have access to the small patio and fully finished basement, great for a media room or office, includes another full bathroom and tons of storage. Two huge bedrooms with large closet space, washer/dryer and a full bathroom are on the second floor. The third floor master suite has fantastic light from its own PRIVATE Roof Deck! The en suite bathroom also features custom tiled glass shower with rain-style shower head and under vanity storage. You will love the Center City skyline views from the second, full roof deck!*Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee