Philadelphia, PA
1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE

1242 Point Breeze Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1242 Point Breeze Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED* 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment right on Point Breeze Ave within walking distance to several restaurants, bars, and public transportation. This particular unit is unique to the building because it features enormous windows along the entire length of the space that provides beautiful natural lighting and great views! It also features top-of-the-line finishes including central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer in the unit, lots of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, not to mention gorgeous skyline views directly from the unit! The kitchen is modern with granite counter tops, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances such as the dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven and refrigerator.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE have any available units?
1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE have?
Some of 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
