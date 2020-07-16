1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED* 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment right on Point Breeze Ave within walking distance to several restaurants, bars, and public transportation. This particular unit is unique to the building because it features enormous windows along the entire length of the space that provides beautiful natural lighting and great views! It also features top-of-the-line finishes including central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer in the unit, lots of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, not to mention gorgeous skyline views directly from the unit! The kitchen is modern with granite counter tops, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances such as the dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven and refrigerator.*Sorry, no pets