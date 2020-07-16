1242 POINT BREEZE AVENUE

Amenities
*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED* 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment right on Point Breeze Ave within walking distance to several restaurants, bars, and public transportation. This particular unit is unique to the building because it features enormous windows along the entire length of the space that provides beautiful natural lighting and great views! It also features top-of-the-line finishes including central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer in the unit, lots of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, not to mention gorgeous skyline views directly from the unit! The kitchen is modern with granite counter tops, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances such as the dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven and refrigerator.*Sorry, no pets