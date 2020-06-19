All apartments in Philadelphia
1232 SUMMER STREET
1232 SUMMER STREET

1232 Summer Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1232 Summer Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Center City East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This stunning and fully furnished brand new trinity townhouse located in the Center City, one block from Convention Center. It is gated, security camera monitored, and quiet. All appliances and furniture are brand new. Living room with sofa, TV, coat rack, and eat in kitchen on the first floor, Cute and modern kitchen has a 4-burner range, granite counter top, white shaker cabinet, refrigerator and European style vent. A glass dining table with two chairs. A mini bar with wine glass rack is a rare and precious feature. Second floor is full of fun styles in the bathroom and den. See the photos and enjoy. A lovely roof deck outside of the second floor with an outdoor table and two chairs for fresh air and relaxation. Third floor boasts an amazing modern bedroom, a queen-size bed with 10" memory foam mattress, tons of natural lights from two windows, view the city skylights. You will greatly appreciate the washer, dryer, a utility sink, folding table, storage shelf are all conveniently in the tiled basement. Central air, sprinkler system, fire alarm station, recessed LED lighting throughout, hardwood floor, Internet ready, The house is surrounded by two parking lots. Walking distance to Convention Center, Chinatown, Reading Terminal Market, City Hall, Market Street, SEPTA station and bus routes, quick access to highways of I-676, I-95, and I-76, A few minutes drive to Jefferson University and Jefferson University Hospitals, Italian Market, National Constitution Center, and many more. The rent $1,790 furnished and $1690 non furnished. Rent includes water and trash. Internet $30/month, free Netflix. Tenants pay electric and gas. All appliances, windows, doors, wall insulation are high efficiency to cut down on utility cost. Not pet friendly. Smoking outside. Year lease with short term flexibility. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 SUMMER STREET have any available units?
1232 SUMMER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 SUMMER STREET have?
Some of 1232 SUMMER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 SUMMER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1232 SUMMER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 SUMMER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 SUMMER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1232 SUMMER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1232 SUMMER STREET offers parking.
Does 1232 SUMMER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1232 SUMMER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 SUMMER STREET have a pool?
No, 1232 SUMMER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1232 SUMMER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1232 SUMMER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 SUMMER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 SUMMER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
