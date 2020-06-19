1232 SUMMER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This stunning and fully furnished brand new trinity townhouse located in the Center City, one block from Convention Center. It is gated, security camera monitored, and quiet. All appliances and furniture are brand new. Living room with sofa, TV, coat rack, and eat in kitchen on the first floor, Cute and modern kitchen has a 4-burner range, granite counter top, white shaker cabinet, refrigerator and European style vent. A glass dining table with two chairs. A mini bar with wine glass rack is a rare and precious feature. Second floor is full of fun styles in the bathroom and den. See the photos and enjoy. A lovely roof deck outside of the second floor with an outdoor table and two chairs for fresh air and relaxation. Third floor boasts an amazing modern bedroom, a queen-size bed with 10" memory foam mattress, tons of natural lights from two windows, view the city skylights. You will greatly appreciate the washer, dryer, a utility sink, folding table, storage shelf are all conveniently in the tiled basement. Central air, sprinkler system, fire alarm station, recessed LED lighting throughout, hardwood floor, Internet ready, The house is surrounded by two parking lots. Walking distance to Convention Center, Chinatown, Reading Terminal Market, City Hall, Market Street, SEPTA station and bus routes, quick access to highways of I-676, I-95, and I-76, A few minutes drive to Jefferson University and Jefferson University Hospitals, Italian Market, National Constitution Center, and many more. The rent $1,790 furnished and $1690 non furnished. Rent includes water and trash. Internet $30/month, free Netflix. Tenants pay electric and gas. All appliances, windows, doors, wall insulation are high efficiency to cut down on utility cost. Not pet friendly. Smoking outside. Year lease with short term flexibility. Available now.