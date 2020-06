Amenities

Welcome to your new home at 1231 Vine Street. 7 units of 1-2 bedroom apartments available now in Chinatown area. Its one block from Broad Street Line station and 4 blocks to the City Hall. This unit is a one bed one bath apartment, featuring hardwood-like tile flooring, central air, modern kitchen, laundry in unit, access to roof deck. More units available in this building. Cold water is included; Tenants are responsible for electric and cable bills. Call today before it's taken!