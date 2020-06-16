All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

116 GRAPE STREET

116 Grape Street · (215) 646-6061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Grape Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available March 1st! Brand new updates throughout! Bi-Level with Living Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Washer/Dryer and One Bedroom on Main Level. Two Upstairs Bedrooms. Enjoy the tiger hardwood flooring leading through the spacious living room to the gorgeous updated kitchen with subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, electric stove cooking, and ample counter space. Central Air and ceiling fans keep you comfortable while the many windows allow for natural lighting. Parking may be available for an additional $100 per month per parking spot in the on-site, secured and monitored parking lot. Water is Included in Rent. 2 Pet Max: $25/pet/month | $50/pet/month OVER 60lbs. This location is unbeatable with the proximity to everything Manayunk has to offer! Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 GRAPE STREET have any available units?
116 GRAPE STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 GRAPE STREET have?
Some of 116 GRAPE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 GRAPE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
116 GRAPE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 GRAPE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 GRAPE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 116 GRAPE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 116 GRAPE STREET does offer parking.
Does 116 GRAPE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 GRAPE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 GRAPE STREET have a pool?
No, 116 GRAPE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 116 GRAPE STREET have accessible units?
No, 116 GRAPE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 116 GRAPE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 GRAPE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
