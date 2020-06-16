116 GRAPE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available March 1st! Brand new updates throughout! Bi-Level with Living Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Washer/Dryer and One Bedroom on Main Level. Two Upstairs Bedrooms. Enjoy the tiger hardwood flooring leading through the spacious living room to the gorgeous updated kitchen with subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, electric stove cooking, and ample counter space. Central Air and ceiling fans keep you comfortable while the many windows allow for natural lighting. Parking may be available for an additional $100 per month per parking spot in the on-site, secured and monitored parking lot. Water is Included in Rent. 2 Pet Max: $25/pet/month | $50/pet/month OVER 60lbs. This location is unbeatable with the proximity to everything Manayunk has to offer! Schedule your showing today.