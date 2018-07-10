All apartments in Philadelphia
115 S 21st St 102
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

115 S 21st St 102

115 South 21st Street · (215) 501-9459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
new construction
New Construction 1br/1ba Apts by Rittenhouse Sq - Property Id: 256085

VIRTUAL VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!

AVAILABLE Now -AUGUST 1st.
Charm meets modern luxury in Rittenhouse Square. Each apartment is uniquely charming, with high ceilings, bay windows, and premier finishes.

Included: hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, garbage disposal, an electric stove and built-in microwave; central air & heat with a European-style washer/dryer combo.
Building includes an elevator, newly-renovated common areas, 24/7 on-call service, 24/7 front-door video surveillance, a front-door intercom and cable-ready units.

It's home to the city's most popular outdoor markets, exhibits, shopping, cultural institutions, and buzzed-about restaurants. Nearby 30th Street Station. Security deposit due with application. First and last month's rent are due prior to move-in.

Pet friendly! No breed or weight restrictions - just a one-time fee of $250/pet. Water is included in the rent.

Owner pays water & trash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256085
Property Id 256085

(RLNE5684863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 S 21st St 102 have any available units?
115 S 21st St 102 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 S 21st St 102 have?
Some of 115 S 21st St 102's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 S 21st St 102 currently offering any rent specials?
115 S 21st St 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S 21st St 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 S 21st St 102 is pet friendly.
Does 115 S 21st St 102 offer parking?
No, 115 S 21st St 102 does not offer parking.
Does 115 S 21st St 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 S 21st St 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S 21st St 102 have a pool?
No, 115 S 21st St 102 does not have a pool.
Does 115 S 21st St 102 have accessible units?
No, 115 S 21st St 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S 21st St 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 S 21st St 102 has units with dishwashers.
