115 S 21st St 102

New Construction 1br/1ba Apts by Rittenhouse Sq - Property Id: 256085
VIRTUAL VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
AVAILABLE Now -AUGUST 1st.
Charm meets modern luxury in Rittenhouse Square. Each apartment is uniquely charming, with high ceilings, bay windows, and premier finishes.
Included: hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, garbage disposal, an electric stove and built-in microwave; central air & heat with a European-style washer/dryer combo.
Building includes an elevator, newly-renovated common areas, 24/7 on-call service, 24/7 front-door video surveillance, a front-door intercom and cable-ready units.
It's home to the city's most popular outdoor markets, exhibits, shopping, cultural institutions, and buzzed-about restaurants. Nearby 30th Street Station. Security deposit due with application. First and last month's rent are due prior to move-in.
Pet friendly! No breed or weight restrictions - just a one-time fee of $250/pet. Water is included in the rent.
Owner pays water & trash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256085
