115 S 21st St 102

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator new construction

New Construction 1br/1ba Apts by Rittenhouse Sq - Property Id: 256085



VIRTUAL VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!



AVAILABLE Now -AUGUST 1st.

Charm meets modern luxury in Rittenhouse Square. Each apartment is uniquely charming, with high ceilings, bay windows, and premier finishes.



Included: hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, garbage disposal, an electric stove and built-in microwave; central air & heat with a European-style washer/dryer combo.

Building includes an elevator, newly-renovated common areas, 24/7 on-call service, 24/7 front-door video surveillance, a front-door intercom and cable-ready units.



It's home to the city's most popular outdoor markets, exhibits, shopping, cultural institutions, and buzzed-about restaurants. Nearby 30th Street Station. Security deposit due with application. First and last month's rent are due prior to move-in.



Pet friendly! No breed or weight restrictions - just a one-time fee of $250/pet. Water is included in the rent.



Owner pays water & trash.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256085

