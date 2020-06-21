All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:31 AM

10849 LOCKART ROAD

10849 Lockart Road · (215) 860-4200
Location

10849 Lockart Road, Philadelphia, PA 19116
Somerton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2ND FLOOR · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated 2nd floor unit of the duplex with central air in most desirable neighborhood. Freshly painted 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit has a large open living and dining area with laminated floor throughout the whole space. The kitchen with tile floor features beautiful counter-tops with plenty of cabinet space and stainless-steel appliances. The two bedrooms have ample closet space. The shared basement has plenty of storage, separate washer and dryer and access to your own garage space with a separate garage door. Additional driveway parking, as well as street parking are also available. Yard, shared between tenants, featuring covered with roof patio. Home is within walking distance to public transportation, shopping and dining. In addition to rent tenant pays $30 water charge per month. Security deposit, first and last month required. Application fee are paid through the screening system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10849 LOCKART ROAD have any available units?
10849 LOCKART ROAD has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10849 LOCKART ROAD have?
Some of 10849 LOCKART ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10849 LOCKART ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10849 LOCKART ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10849 LOCKART ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10849 LOCKART ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 10849 LOCKART ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10849 LOCKART ROAD does offer parking.
Does 10849 LOCKART ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10849 LOCKART ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10849 LOCKART ROAD have a pool?
No, 10849 LOCKART ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10849 LOCKART ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10849 LOCKART ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10849 LOCKART ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10849 LOCKART ROAD has units with dishwashers.
