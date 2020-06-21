10849 LOCKART ROAD

Amenities

Completely renovated 2nd floor unit of the duplex with central air in most desirable neighborhood. Freshly painted 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit has a large open living and dining area with laminated floor throughout the whole space. The kitchen with tile floor features beautiful counter-tops with plenty of cabinet space and stainless-steel appliances. The two bedrooms have ample closet space. The shared basement has plenty of storage, separate washer and dryer and access to your own garage space with a separate garage door. Additional driveway parking, as well as street parking are also available. Yard, shared between tenants, featuring covered with roof patio. Home is within walking distance to public transportation, shopping and dining. In addition to rent tenant pays $30 water charge per month. Security deposit, first and last month required. Application fee are paid through the screening system.