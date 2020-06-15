1029 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This lovely first-floor unit is a fantastic find in a great location! Boasting a spacious layout, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, and all in a clean, secure building in a highly sought neighborhood. The unit features a good sized bedroom with double door closet, washer and dryer in-unit, and en-suite bathroom. There's a full tub with sliding glass doors, lighted vanity, and plenty of storage. There's also a large shared patio, perfect for relaxing in the warmer months. This unit is available with pictured furniture, but can also be rented without. Furnishings include: Queen size bed, night stand, 6 lamps, 2 dressers, desk and chair, dining set, sofa, bench, and bookcase.About The Neighborhood:It's no surprise that Washington Square West is steadily growing in popularity; It's home to Washington Square Park, Midtown Village, Jewelers' Row, and some of the best restaurants, entertainment, and shops in Philadelphia. This area has a walk score of 99, transit score of 100, and bike score of 97, so you'll have no problem commuting to anywhere in the city and suburbs! Convenient to UPenn and Jefferson University medical school, and Patco/Septa Station at Broad St. Walking distance to the regional airport/train.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet. There is a $200 building moving fee.