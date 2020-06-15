All apartments in Philadelphia
1029 SPRUCE STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1029 SPRUCE STREET

1029 Spruce Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1029 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This lovely first-floor unit is a fantastic find in a great location! Boasting a spacious layout, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, and all in a clean, secure building in a highly sought neighborhood. The unit features a good sized bedroom with double door closet, washer and dryer in-unit, and en-suite bathroom. There's a full tub with sliding glass doors, lighted vanity, and plenty of storage. There's also a large shared patio, perfect for relaxing in the warmer months. This unit is available with pictured furniture, but can also be rented without. Furnishings include: Queen size bed, night stand, 6 lamps, 2 dressers, desk and chair, dining set, sofa, bench, and bookcase.About The Neighborhood:It's no surprise that Washington Square West is steadily growing in popularity; It's home to Washington Square Park, Midtown Village, Jewelers' Row, and some of the best restaurants, entertainment, and shops in Philadelphia. This area has a walk score of 99, transit score of 100, and bike score of 97, so you'll have no problem commuting to anywhere in the city and suburbs! Convenient to UPenn and Jefferson University medical school, and Patco/Septa Station at Broad St. Walking distance to the regional airport/train.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet. There is a $200 building moving fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
1029 SPRUCE STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 1029 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1029 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 SPRUCE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1029 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 1029 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1029 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 SPRUCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 1029 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1029 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1029 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
