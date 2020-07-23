All apartments in Philadelphia
1010 Spruce Street 1F
1010 Spruce Street 1F

1010 Spruce Street · (732) 513-9654
1010 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1F · Avail. Sep 1

$1,925

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
pool
Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 Spacious Elegant 1 Bedroom Apt. in Center City - Property Id: 79818

Elegant and spacious one-bedroom apt. in Center City. It is next to the Jefferson Medical Center and the Penn Medicine. 4 blocks from the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

The apt. is newly renovated within the last 2 years, with entirely new flooring, new bathrooms, all newly freshly painted walls. It has three stories, including a loft.

The apt is partially furnished with a new memory foam King size bed. A huge walk-in closet with spacious storage is included.

All Utility (Heat, Water, Sewage, Electricity) included in the monthly rental. There is a swimming pool and roof top deck in the complex available for use anytime.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1010-spruce-street-philadelphia-pa-unit-1f/79818
Property Id 79818

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5962427)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Spruce Street 1F have any available units?
1010 Spruce Street 1F has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Spruce Street 1F have?
Some of 1010 Spruce Street 1F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Spruce Street 1F currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Spruce Street 1F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Spruce Street 1F pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Spruce Street 1F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1010 Spruce Street 1F offer parking?
No, 1010 Spruce Street 1F does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Spruce Street 1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Spruce Street 1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Spruce Street 1F have a pool?
Yes, 1010 Spruce Street 1F has a pool.
Does 1010 Spruce Street 1F have accessible units?
No, 1010 Spruce Street 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Spruce Street 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Spruce Street 1F has units with dishwashers.
