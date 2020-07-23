1010 Spruce Street 1F

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 Spacious Elegant 1 Bedroom Apt. in Center City - Property Id: 79818



Elegant and spacious one-bedroom apt. in Center City. It is next to the Jefferson Medical Center and the Penn Medicine. 4 blocks from the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.



The apt. is newly renovated within the last 2 years, with entirely new flooring, new bathrooms, all newly freshly painted walls. It has three stories, including a loft.



The apt is partially furnished with a new memory foam King size bed. A huge walk-in closet with spacious storage is included.



All Utility (Heat, Water, Sewage, Electricity) included in the monthly rental. There is a swimming pool and roof top deck in the complex available for use anytime.



No Pets Allowed



