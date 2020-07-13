All apartments in Tigard
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:04 AM

Maybeck at the Bend

13830 SW Chinn Ln · (503) 766-5570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR 97224

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 327 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Unit 232 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 247 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maybeck at the Bend.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Perched on the southern face of Bull Mountain, you'll find your perfect new home at Maybeck at the Bend Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR. Tour today and find our combination of spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, as well as easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment for all ages, Maybeck at the Bend offers a quiet retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Embrace nature at the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, Cook Park, Oswego Lake, and Copper Mountain Nature Park nearby.

Thanks to our peaceful surroundings, our residents are able to enjoy spending time on their over-sized patios and balconies without distractions. We are a pet friendly community and near a multitude of parks and walking trails, and if you must leave, Beef Bend Road offers easy highway access. We are excited to show you all that life at Maybeck has to offer, schedule your tour with our friendly leasing team today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered Parking. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet, Amazon Hub Package Lockers

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maybeck at the Bend have any available units?
Maybeck at the Bend has 7 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Maybeck at the Bend have?
Some of Maybeck at the Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maybeck at the Bend currently offering any rent specials?
Maybeck at the Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maybeck at the Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, Maybeck at the Bend is pet friendly.
Does Maybeck at the Bend offer parking?
Yes, Maybeck at the Bend offers parking.
Does Maybeck at the Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Maybeck at the Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Maybeck at the Bend have a pool?
Yes, Maybeck at the Bend has a pool.
Does Maybeck at the Bend have accessible units?
No, Maybeck at the Bend does not have accessible units.
Does Maybeck at the Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, Maybeck at the Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Maybeck at the Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, Maybeck at the Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
