Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

Perched on the southern face of Bull Mountain, you'll find your perfect new home at Maybeck at the Bend Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR. Tour today and find our combination of spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, as well as easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment for all ages, Maybeck at the Bend offers a quiet retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Embrace nature at the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, Cook Park, Oswego Lake, and Copper Mountain Nature Park nearby.



Thanks to our peaceful surroundings, our residents are able to enjoy spending time on their over-sized patios and balconies without distractions. We are a pet friendly community and near a multitude of parks and walking trails, and if you must leave, Beef Bend Road offers easy highway access. We are excited to show you all that life at Maybeck has to offer, schedule your tour with our friendly leasing team today!