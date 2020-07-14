Creekside Commons

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $400-$1600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: (1 pet $35/month) / (2 pets $50/month)
restrictions: Under 40lbs. Breed Restrictions. Please call community for more details.
Parking Details: 1 assigned spot.
Storage Details: Closet storage areas