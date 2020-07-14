All apartments in Tigard



Tigard, OR

Creekside Commons
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Creekside Commons

Open Now until 3pm
7645 Southwest Bonita Road · (503) 461-5823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.




Location

7645 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR 97224
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 45 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekside Commons.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Call for our January specials and make your new home at our beautiful creekside property located in Tigard, OR. Assigned parking and on-site laundry facilities make this your ideal Tigard choice! Close to shopping, bus lines and Bonita Park. Come make Creekside Commons your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $400-$1600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: (1 pet $35/month) / (2 pets $50/month)
restrictions: Under 40lbs. Breed Restrictions. Please call community for more details.
Parking Details: 1 assigned spot.
Storage Details: Closet storage areas

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekside Commons have any available units?
Creekside Commons has 2 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Creekside Commons have?
Some of Creekside Commons's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekside Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekside Commons is pet friendly.
Does Creekside Commons offer parking?
Yes, Creekside Commons offers parking.
Does Creekside Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Creekside Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside Commons have a pool?
No, Creekside Commons does not have a pool.
Does Creekside Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Creekside Commons has accessible units.
Does Creekside Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekside Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Creekside Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, Creekside Commons does not have units with air conditioning.
