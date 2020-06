Amenities

internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

Enjoy this fully furnished cozy home walking distance to Bush Park and downtown Salem. This home includes all furnishings to move right in! Laundry service at the property along with TV, Wifi and TV service. This home is ready for your stay! Self tourings available, professionally managed and flexible lease options. Reach out now for a quick response and touring options! $1,110/mo . $750 deposit -$50 application fee required for all adults

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.