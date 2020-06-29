Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator game room bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access online portal shuffle board

Pearl Studios Apartments is located in the renowned Pearl District, walking distance of Portland's favorite restaurants, shopping, groceries, nightlife, parks, educational institutes, bookstores, transit and so much more. Our Portland studio apartments offer a walkable location, pristine grounds, and luxurious amenities. We offer our residents the best of everything: the excitement of modern urban living, luxury finishes at affordable rental rates, and eco-conscious dwellings that leave a minimal footprint on the environment. Pearl Studios proves the old saying: the quality of your home really is more important than quantity. Pearl Studios Apartments offers Oregon apartment living at its finest. Come home to your Portland studio feeling refreshed, energized, and at peace knowing that you are helping to make the world better: one home at a time.