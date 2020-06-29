All apartments in Portland
Find more places like Pearl Studios.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, OR
/
Pearl Studios
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Pearl Studios

1430 Pettygrove St · (503) 966-4211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 MONTH FREE RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS!
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
Pearl
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1430 Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
Pearl

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit E301 · Avail. now

$1,025

Studio · 1 Bath · 274 sqft

Unit E307 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 279 sqft

Unit W406 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 279 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pearl Studios.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
game room
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
shuffle board
Pearl Studios Apartments is located in the renowned Pearl District, walking distance of Portland's favorite restaurants, shopping, groceries, nightlife, parks, educational institutes, bookstores, transit and so much more. Our Portland studio apartments offer a walkable location, pristine grounds, and luxurious amenities. We offer our residents the best of everything: the excitement of modern urban living, luxury finishes at affordable rental rates, and eco-conscious dwellings that leave a minimal footprint on the environment. Pearl Studios proves the old saying: the quality of your home really is more important than quantity. Pearl Studios Apartments offers Oregon apartment living at its finest. Come home to your Portland studio feeling refreshed, energized, and at peace knowing that you are helping to make the world better: one home at a time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot $145/month, street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pearl Studios have any available units?
Pearl Studios has 9 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Pearl Studios have?
Some of Pearl Studios's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pearl Studios currently offering any rent specials?
Pearl Studios is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH FREE RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS!
Is Pearl Studios pet-friendly?
Yes, Pearl Studios is pet friendly.
Does Pearl Studios offer parking?
Yes, Pearl Studios offers parking.
Does Pearl Studios have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pearl Studios does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pearl Studios have a pool?
No, Pearl Studios does not have a pool.
Does Pearl Studios have accessible units?
Yes, Pearl Studios has accessible units.
Does Pearl Studios have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pearl Studios has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Pearl Studios?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave
Portland, OR 97239
Eaton Village
2550 Southeast 157th Avenue Apt 47
Portland, OR 97236
The Cornerstone
1425 Northeast 7th Avenue
Portland, OR 97232
The Nash
224 SE 188th Ave
Portland, OR 97233
Queen Marie
1210 Southeast 20th Avenue
Portland, OR 97214
The Melrose Apartments
6734 North Fessenden Street
Portland, OR 97203
Anthology on Division
3330 Southeast Division
Portland, OR 97202
Castlegate Apartments
14615 Northeast Rose Parkway
Portland, OR 97230

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Pet Friendly Places
Portland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckman
PearlRichmondKerns
Goose HollowSouth Portland

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Portland Community CollegeUniversity of Western States
Concordia University-Portland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity