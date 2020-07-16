All apartments in Lake Oswego
Last updated July 15 2020

845 Lake Forest Dr.

845 Lake Forest Drive · (503) 636-2232 ext. 6
Location

845 Lake Forest Drive, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Evergreen

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 845 Lake Forest Dr. · Avail. Aug 8

$2,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1359 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
845 Lake Forest Dr. Available 08/08/20 Totally Remodeled Downtown Lake Oswego Bungalow with Lake Access - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.

This home has everything! Located in the hugely sought after Evergreen neighborhood and just a short stroll to your kayak, boat or stand-up paddleboard on the lake at the private Lakewood Bay Community Club easement (tenant to verify availability and pay easement fee). You can walk to shops, dining, coffee, the farmers market, movies and music in the park at Millennium Park Plaza and all of downtown Lake Oswego.

An extensive remodel has just been completed, this home is a spacious mostly one level that has plenty of separation. Driving up to the home you will notice the new exterior paint, landscaping and walkways. Tucked into the back hill with terraced landscaping, there is a lot of privacy here.

Entering into the newly painted home, you are in the living room with a beautifully tiled fireplace, new can lighting as well as an eating bar that doubles as a great work station with USB charging ports. From the living room you will find the dining room with updated designer lighting and a sliding glass door out to the back patio and yard with extensive landscape lighting. From the dining area, you come to the new kitchen with custom tile work, slab granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

There are two newly painted bedrooms, both also with new lighting, these share a hallway bathroom that has just been completely renovated. There is new floor tile, shower tile, tub resurfacing, glass shower doors, new toilet, vanity, window and lighting as well.

On the other side of the home is a great bonus room with new paint and new carpet, this is a perfect play room or media room and there is even a perfect office space under the window with abundant natural light. This room has a stairway leading to the third bedroom, this is a nicely separated bedroom that has plenty of privacy.

There is a laundry area with a brand-new washer and dryer set, new flooring and paint as well. This room opens to the back yard and the breezeway leading to the large two car garage with plenty of room for storage.

There is a side yard to this large lot and weekly landscaping is included.

With all of the new remodeling and new carpet, smoking is not allowed. The award-winning schools are: Forest Hills Elementary, Lake Oswego Jr. and Sr. High Schools. This dwelling unit does not qualify as a 'Type A Unit' (accessible unit) per Oregon structural building code and ICC A117.1.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3768209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Lake Forest Dr. have any available units?
845 Lake Forest Dr. has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 Lake Forest Dr. have?
Some of 845 Lake Forest Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Lake Forest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
845 Lake Forest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Lake Forest Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 845 Lake Forest Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Oswego.
Does 845 Lake Forest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 845 Lake Forest Dr. offers parking.
Does 845 Lake Forest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 Lake Forest Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Lake Forest Dr. have a pool?
No, 845 Lake Forest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 845 Lake Forest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 845 Lake Forest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Lake Forest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Lake Forest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
