in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking media room

845 Lake Forest Dr. Available 08/08/20 Totally Remodeled Downtown Lake Oswego Bungalow with Lake Access - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.



This home has everything! Located in the hugely sought after Evergreen neighborhood and just a short stroll to your kayak, boat or stand-up paddleboard on the lake at the private Lakewood Bay Community Club easement (tenant to verify availability and pay easement fee). You can walk to shops, dining, coffee, the farmers market, movies and music in the park at Millennium Park Plaza and all of downtown Lake Oswego.



An extensive remodel has just been completed, this home is a spacious mostly one level that has plenty of separation. Driving up to the home you will notice the new exterior paint, landscaping and walkways. Tucked into the back hill with terraced landscaping, there is a lot of privacy here.



Entering into the newly painted home, you are in the living room with a beautifully tiled fireplace, new can lighting as well as an eating bar that doubles as a great work station with USB charging ports. From the living room you will find the dining room with updated designer lighting and a sliding glass door out to the back patio and yard with extensive landscape lighting. From the dining area, you come to the new kitchen with custom tile work, slab granite counters and stainless steel appliances.



There are two newly painted bedrooms, both also with new lighting, these share a hallway bathroom that has just been completely renovated. There is new floor tile, shower tile, tub resurfacing, glass shower doors, new toilet, vanity, window and lighting as well.



On the other side of the home is a great bonus room with new paint and new carpet, this is a perfect play room or media room and there is even a perfect office space under the window with abundant natural light. This room has a stairway leading to the third bedroom, this is a nicely separated bedroom that has plenty of privacy.



There is a laundry area with a brand-new washer and dryer set, new flooring and paint as well. This room opens to the back yard and the breezeway leading to the large two car garage with plenty of room for storage.



There is a side yard to this large lot and weekly landscaping is included.



With all of the new remodeling and new carpet, smoking is not allowed. The award-winning schools are: Forest Hills Elementary, Lake Oswego Jr. and Sr. High Schools. This dwelling unit does not qualify as a 'Type A Unit' (accessible unit) per Oregon structural building code and ICC A117.1.



No Pets Allowed



