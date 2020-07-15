All apartments in Lake Oswego
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

706 Oak Meadow Ct.

706 Oak Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

706 Oak Meadow Court, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Palisades

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
dog park
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
hot tub
706 Oak Meadow Ct. Available 07/31/20 A must see in Lake Oswego! Available 8/5/2020 -
Nestled in a private country setting sits this elegant yet understated Lake Oswego traditional home. Located in one of the finest established Lake Oswego neighborhoods, the home is bordered by a quiet cul-de-sac on one side and the coveted Luscher Farm park on the other.
The generous and open floor plan includes a gourmet kitchen with gas range, Subzero and Dacor appliances. . . the chef is able to look out on the near acre of landscaped yard. New sparkling hardwood floors are throughout the downstairs, including the formal living room, dining room and office. A wood burning fireplace is in the living room and a gas fireplace in the downstairs family room.
The large upstairs master bedroom looks out on the backyard and the country setting of the neighboring farmland. The large master bath masterfully combines the use of Travertine stone with honed black granite to create a tranquil spa like feel.
Three nice sized bedrooms are also on this level as well as a large family room. The third floor houses a "bonus play room" that has also been used as a fifth bedroom.
The yard has been beautifully landscaped and is completely fenced. A nice sized cement area is perfect for shooting hoops and outdoor play. This home provides a three car garage for ample storage and a yard watering system.
The local elementary school, Hallinan, is just moments away, and Lakeridge High School a short walk. A dog park and golf course are a quick half mile away!
This is a smoke fee home-inside and out!
Directions: From Stafford Road go east on Bergis Road one half block. Turn right on Oak Meadows Lane, go one block and turn left. Go one block to the end of the cul-de-sac and jog right into 706's long driveway.
Rent: $4500
Security Deposit: $3,500
Cleaning Deposit: $500.00
Additional security deposit for pets
(dog restrictions as follows: no more than two dogs but only one German Shepherd or Doberman; NO purebred or mixes of Pit Bull, Wolf hybrid, Rottweiler, Chow or Akita)
This home is available 8/5/2020.

(RLNE5084855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Oak Meadow Ct. have any available units?
706 Oak Meadow Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Oak Meadow Ct. have?
Some of 706 Oak Meadow Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Oak Meadow Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
706 Oak Meadow Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Oak Meadow Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Oak Meadow Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 706 Oak Meadow Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 706 Oak Meadow Ct. offers parking.
Does 706 Oak Meadow Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Oak Meadow Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Oak Meadow Ct. have a pool?
No, 706 Oak Meadow Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 706 Oak Meadow Ct. have accessible units?
No, 706 Oak Meadow Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Oak Meadow Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Oak Meadow Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
