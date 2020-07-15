Amenities

706 Oak Meadow Ct. Available 07/31/20 A must see in Lake Oswego! Available 8/5/2020 -

Nestled in a private country setting sits this elegant yet understated Lake Oswego traditional home. Located in one of the finest established Lake Oswego neighborhoods, the home is bordered by a quiet cul-de-sac on one side and the coveted Luscher Farm park on the other.

The generous and open floor plan includes a gourmet kitchen with gas range, Subzero and Dacor appliances. . . the chef is able to look out on the near acre of landscaped yard. New sparkling hardwood floors are throughout the downstairs, including the formal living room, dining room and office. A wood burning fireplace is in the living room and a gas fireplace in the downstairs family room.

The large upstairs master bedroom looks out on the backyard and the country setting of the neighboring farmland. The large master bath masterfully combines the use of Travertine stone with honed black granite to create a tranquil spa like feel.

Three nice sized bedrooms are also on this level as well as a large family room. The third floor houses a "bonus play room" that has also been used as a fifth bedroom.

The yard has been beautifully landscaped and is completely fenced. A nice sized cement area is perfect for shooting hoops and outdoor play. This home provides a three car garage for ample storage and a yard watering system.

The local elementary school, Hallinan, is just moments away, and Lakeridge High School a short walk. A dog park and golf course are a quick half mile away!

This is a smoke fee home-inside and out!

Directions: From Stafford Road go east on Bergis Road one half block. Turn right on Oak Meadows Lane, go one block and turn left. Go one block to the end of the cul-de-sac and jog right into 706's long driveway.

Rent: $4500

Security Deposit: $3,500

Cleaning Deposit: $500.00

Additional security deposit for pets

(dog restrictions as follows: no more than two dogs but only one German Shepherd or Doberman; NO purebred or mixes of Pit Bull, Wolf hybrid, Rottweiler, Chow or Akita)

This home is available 8/5/2020.



