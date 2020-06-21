All apartments in Lake Oswego
Lake Oswego, OR
44 Eagle Crest Drive #20
44 Eagle Crest Drive #20

44 Eagle Crest Drive · (503) 297-1014
Location

44 Eagle Crest Drive, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Mt. Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 · Avail. Jul 13

$1,325

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 Available 07/13/20 Wonderful Condo! Incredible Views! portland.c21.com - This great condo in Lake Oswego has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, just over 900 SQFT of living space, additional storage and a spacious balcony with epic Mt Hood views. The condo community has a pool, community room and reserved off street parking.

Portland.c21.com Apply today!

Office 503 297 1014

Leasing cell 503 780 1933

Lease Terms: One Year
Heat: Electric
Air Conditioning: No
Washer/Dryer: Hook Ups
Fireplace: Yes

Utilities
Included in rent: water, sewer and garbage
Paid by tenant: All other utilities

Pet Policy: No

Due at Move in:
• Prorates due at move in
• Any additional required deposits

Vehicle Restrictions:
Security System:
Sprinkler System:

Condominium Association Name: Ridgecrest HOA
Move in and move out fees: $50.00

(RLNE4488237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 have any available units?
44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 have?
Some of 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 currently offering any rent specials?
44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 is pet friendly.
Does 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 offer parking?
Yes, 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 does offer parking.
Does 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 have a pool?
Yes, 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 has a pool.
Does 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 have accessible units?
No, 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 has units with dishwashers.
