Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 Available 07/13/20 Wonderful Condo! Incredible Views! portland.c21.com - This great condo in Lake Oswego has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, just over 900 SQFT of living space, additional storage and a spacious balcony with epic Mt Hood views. The condo community has a pool, community room and reserved off street parking.



Portland.c21.com Apply today!



Office 503 297 1014



Leasing cell 503 780 1933



Lease Terms: One Year

Heat: Electric

Air Conditioning: No

Washer/Dryer: Hook Ups

Fireplace: Yes



Utilities

Included in rent: water, sewer and garbage

Paid by tenant: All other utilities



Pet Policy: No



Due at Move in:

• Prorates due at move in

• Any additional required deposits



Vehicle Restrictions:

Security System:

Sprinkler System:



Condominium Association Name: Ridgecrest HOA

Move in and move out fees: $50.00



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4488237)