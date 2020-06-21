Amenities
44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 Available 07/13/20 Wonderful Condo! Incredible Views! portland.c21.com - This great condo in Lake Oswego has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, just over 900 SQFT of living space, additional storage and a spacious balcony with epic Mt Hood views. The condo community has a pool, community room and reserved off street parking.
Lease Terms: One Year
Heat: Electric
Air Conditioning: No
Washer/Dryer: Hook Ups
Fireplace: Yes
Utilities
Included in rent: water, sewer and garbage
Paid by tenant: All other utilities
Pet Policy: No
Due at Move in:
• Prorates due at move in
• Any additional required deposits
Vehicle Restrictions:
Security System:
Sprinkler System:
Condominium Association Name: Ridgecrest HOA
Move in and move out fees: $50.00
No Pets Allowed
