Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4235 Douglas Way

4235 Douglas Way · No Longer Available
Location

4235 Douglas Way, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Walluga

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4235 Douglas Way Available 07/10/20 Great Lake Grove Bungalow Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.

This is a perfect spot under large fir trees and with an expansive back yard. One level and located across from Lake Grove Elementary, this home is within walking distance to restaurants, shops, coffee and much more.

Entering the home, there is a nice living room with bay windows looking out to the front as well as a gas fireplace. The dining area is off of the living room and is conveniently located next to the kitchen. The kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, a desk, eating bar, built-ins, microwave, gas range and a sliding glass door to the back patio and yard.

There are plenty of hardwood floors, down the hallway is a laundry room with a new washer and dryer, this leads to the two-car garage. Also down the hall is a bathroom with a tub/shower combination, two nice bedrooms and a master suite with a walk-in closet and a full bathroom with a shower.

The large back yard is nice and peaceful, there are no pets and no smoking allowed. Lake Grove Elementary, Lake Oswego Jr. and Sr. High Schools. This dwelling unit does not qualify as a 'Type A Unit' (accessible unit) per Oregon structural building code and ICC A117.1.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4327484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 Douglas Way have any available units?
4235 Douglas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Oswego, OR.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 Douglas Way have?
Some of 4235 Douglas Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 Douglas Way currently offering any rent specials?
4235 Douglas Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 Douglas Way pet-friendly?
No, 4235 Douglas Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Oswego.
Does 4235 Douglas Way offer parking?
Yes, 4235 Douglas Way does offer parking.
Does 4235 Douglas Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4235 Douglas Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 Douglas Way have a pool?
No, 4235 Douglas Way does not have a pool.
Does 4235 Douglas Way have accessible units?
Yes, 4235 Douglas Way has accessible units.
Does 4235 Douglas Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4235 Douglas Way does not have units with dishwashers.
