Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

4235 Douglas Way Available 07/10/20 Great Lake Grove Bungalow Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.



This is a perfect spot under large fir trees and with an expansive back yard. One level and located across from Lake Grove Elementary, this home is within walking distance to restaurants, shops, coffee and much more.



Entering the home, there is a nice living room with bay windows looking out to the front as well as a gas fireplace. The dining area is off of the living room and is conveniently located next to the kitchen. The kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, a desk, eating bar, built-ins, microwave, gas range and a sliding glass door to the back patio and yard.



There are plenty of hardwood floors, down the hallway is a laundry room with a new washer and dryer, this leads to the two-car garage. Also down the hall is a bathroom with a tub/shower combination, two nice bedrooms and a master suite with a walk-in closet and a full bathroom with a shower.



The large back yard is nice and peaceful, there are no pets and no smoking allowed. Lake Grove Elementary, Lake Oswego Jr. and Sr. High Schools. This dwelling unit does not qualify as a 'Type A Unit' (accessible unit) per Oregon structural building code and ICC A117.1.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4327484)