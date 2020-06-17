All apartments in Lake Oswego
16200 Pacific Hwy #9

16200 Pacific Highway · (503) 241-0676 ext. 102
Location

16200 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Hallinan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS..... 2 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Lake Oswego! - LEASE TERMS: 6-12 Months
SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per Adult
Separate check is required for screening charges

DESCRIPTION:
Picturesque views of the mountains, bridge, and river. This Lake Oswego Terrace condo has the best of the best. Large windows, built in's throughout, spacious closet and much more. Located steps from shops, eateries and markets!

--Master Suite w/bridge, river and mountain views from your large attached patio.
--Kitchen included electric range, stainless steel appliances tiled quartz counter-tops, built in blender, lots of cabinet space, and eating-bar.
--Covered balcony overlooking the river and mountain
-- Built-in's in Dinning Room area for extra storage space.
-- Utility room with built in ironing board and washer/dryerr.
--INCLUDED: COVERED PARKING SPACE.
--Fitness Center, Pool and Spa also available for use.

AMENITIES: Fitness Center, Pool and Spa
UTILITIES included in RENT: Water, Sewer, and Garbage
UTILITIES PAID BY RESIDENT: Electric

PETS: Dog's only, please no cats. Additional deposit and rent will apply.
SPECIAL TERMS: No Smoking
Resident is required to provide a copy a renters insurance policy.
HOA Move in Fees: Prior to a resident moving into/out of a unit a one-time $400 fee (which shall cover the move in and out) shall be paid to the HOA through the management company.

Please check out the 3-D Virtual Tour Link here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nv7wka46QVr&mls=1

INFORMATION DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED.

(RLNE5780658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 have any available units?
16200 Pacific Hwy #9 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 have?
Some of 16200 Pacific Hwy #9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 currently offering any rent specials?
16200 Pacific Hwy #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 is pet friendly.
Does 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 offer parking?
Yes, 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 does offer parking.
Does 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 have a pool?
Yes, 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 has a pool.
Does 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 have accessible units?
No, 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16200 Pacific Hwy #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
