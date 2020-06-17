16200 Pacific Hwy #9

Amenities

VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS..... 2 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Lake Oswego! - LEASE TERMS: 6-12 Months

SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per Adult

Separate check is required for screening charges



DESCRIPTION:

Picturesque views of the mountains, bridge, and river. This Lake Oswego Terrace condo has the best of the best. Large windows, built in's throughout, spacious closet and much more. Located steps from shops, eateries and markets!



--Master Suite w/bridge, river and mountain views from your large attached patio.

--Kitchen included electric range, stainless steel appliances tiled quartz counter-tops, built in blender, lots of cabinet space, and eating-bar.

--Covered balcony overlooking the river and mountain

-- Built-in's in Dinning Room area for extra storage space.

-- Utility room with built in ironing board and washer/dryerr.

--INCLUDED: COVERED PARKING SPACE.

--Fitness Center, Pool and Spa also available for use.



AMENITIES: Fitness Center, Pool and Spa

UTILITIES included in RENT: Water, Sewer, and Garbage

UTILITIES PAID BY RESIDENT: Electric



PETS: Dog's only, please no cats. Additional deposit and rent will apply.

SPECIAL TERMS: No Smoking

Resident is required to provide a copy a renters insurance policy.

HOA Move in Fees: Prior to a resident moving into/out of a unit a one-time $400 fee (which shall cover the move in and out) shall be paid to the HOA through the management company.



Please check out the 3-D Virtual Tour Link here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nv7wka46QVr&mls=1



INFORMATION DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED.



