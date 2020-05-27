Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub on-site laundry bbq/grill business center carport courtyard internet access package receiving sauna

You don't need to venture too far from The Club in order to have an adventure.Within an easy drive of The Club, there are over 200 parks, shopping, spas,and much more. The Club offers amazing and spacious one, two, and three- bedroom homes in the heart of Hillsboro at Tanasbourne. Throughout this pet-friendly community you'll find a host of resident amenities; including our resort-style pool and spa and large fitness center You may never leave home again. The Club: great HIllsboro apartments, great service, and the amenities you deserve - with plenty of excellent restaurants, lots of employers, all variety of retail, Brewpubs and countless casual and fine dining restaurants are nearby.. All at a location that's exactly right, exactly where you want to be. Enjoy the life of luxury at The Club Apartments in Hillsboro, OR.