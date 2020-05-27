All apartments in Hillsboro
Find more places like The Club.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsboro, OR
/
The Club
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

The Club

2053 NE 106th Ave · (503) 470-2310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hillsboro
See all
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

2053 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0714 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 1912 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 2621 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,361

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0422 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,322

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 0926 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,468

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
carport
courtyard
internet access
package receiving
sauna
You don't need to venture too far from The Club in order to have an adventure.Within an easy drive of The Club, there are over 200 parks, shopping, spas,and much more. The Club offers amazing and spacious one, two, and three- bedroom homes in the heart of Hillsboro at Tanasbourne. Throughout this pet-friendly community you'll find a host of resident amenities; including our resort-style pool and spa and large fitness center You may never leave home again. The Club: great HIllsboro apartments, great service, and the amenities you deserve - with plenty of excellent restaurants, lots of employers, all variety of retail, Brewpubs and countless casual and fine dining restaurants are nearby.. All at a location that's exactly right, exactly where you want to be. Enjoy the life of luxury at The Club Apartments in Hillsboro, OR.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Club have any available units?
The Club has 6 units available starting at $1,174 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Club have?
Some of The Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Club currently offering any rent specials?
The Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Club pet-friendly?
Yes, The Club is pet friendly.
Does The Club offer parking?
Yes, The Club offers parking.
Does The Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Club have a pool?
Yes, The Club has a pool.
Does The Club have accessible units?
No, The Club does not have accessible units.
Does The Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Club has units with dishwashers.
Does The Club have units with air conditioning?
No, The Club does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Club?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Orenco Gardens
6199 NE Alder St
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway
Hillsboro, OR 97006
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop
Hillsboro, OR 97124
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl
Hillsboro, OR 97006

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms
Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700Hillsboro Apartments with Balcony
Hillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Central Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity