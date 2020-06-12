807 NE 72ND AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Spacious End Unit Town home in an Orenco Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:



https://showmojo.com/l/ca3cc0307e



Wonderful town home located on the corner lot overlooking a peaceful natural area with water feature. Relax after work on patio with a view of the green space. There is sunny area for planters & covered area for seating. There is a spacious living area with a gas fireplace. The dining area opens to the kitchen. The kitchen features, maple cabinets, tile counters, pantry, eat in area which opens to the patio. The half bath is located on the main level. The spacious master suite has a walk-in closet, master bath with 2 sinks, and bath/shower. The additional two bedrooms and main bath are nearby. The laundry with washer/dryer is conveniently located on the bedroom level. The home has a 2 car garage, and central AC Close to Max, Orenco Station, New Seasons, Farmers Market, shops, microbreweries, restaurants, bakery... Near Intel, Nike, Tanasbourne.



NO SHOWINGS SCHEDULED UNTIL JUNE 8TH, 2020



Terms: 12 month lease



County: Washington



Pet Policy: One 30 lb and under pet is possible with additional deposit, pet screening, proof of spay/neuter and owner approval.



Special Terms: No smoking is permitted on the premises. Tenant is required abide by HOA rules and regulations. Proof of renter's insurance required prior to and throughout tenancy. Tenant responsible for taking care and watering rose, lavender, and heath bushes in front of the unit and in the side yard. Carpets must have hypoallergenic cleaning and pet odor removal upon move out.



HOA Information: Stonewater- Bluestone & Hockley



Year Built: 2004



Heat: Gas

Air Conditioning: Central Air



Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid by Tenant: PGE, NW Natural, City of Hillsboro Water/Sewer, Evergreen Trash

Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer



Garage: 2 Car Garage (with garage door opener).

Vehicle Restrictions: Max 3 vehicles (No RV, boat or trailer)



SCHOOLS: Hillsboro

Grade School: Quantama

Middle School: Poynter

High School: Liberty



DIRECTIONS: From 217 N, to 26 West, exit 62A- Cornelius Pass, right on Cherry, left on 72nd.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5806589)