All apartments in Hillsboro
Find more places like 807 NE 72ND AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsboro, OR
/
807 NE 72ND AVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

807 NE 72ND AVE

807 Northeast 72nd Avenue · (503) 635-4477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hillsboro
See all
Northeast Hillsboro
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

807 Northeast 72nd Avenue, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northeast Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 807 NE 72ND AVE · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Spacious End Unit Town home in an Orenco Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:

https://showmojo.com/l/ca3cc0307e

Wonderful town home located on the corner lot overlooking a peaceful natural area with water feature. Relax after work on patio with a view of the green space. There is sunny area for planters & covered area for seating. There is a spacious living area with a gas fireplace. The dining area opens to the kitchen. The kitchen features, maple cabinets, tile counters, pantry, eat in area which opens to the patio. The half bath is located on the main level. The spacious master suite has a walk-in closet, master bath with 2 sinks, and bath/shower. The additional two bedrooms and main bath are nearby. The laundry with washer/dryer is conveniently located on the bedroom level. The home has a 2 car garage, and central AC Close to Max, Orenco Station, New Seasons, Farmers Market, shops, microbreweries, restaurants, bakery... Near Intel, Nike, Tanasbourne.

NO SHOWINGS SCHEDULED UNTIL JUNE 8TH, 2020

Terms: 12 month lease

County: Washington

Pet Policy: One 30 lb and under pet is possible with additional deposit, pet screening, proof of spay/neuter and owner approval.

Special Terms: No smoking is permitted on the premises. Tenant is required abide by HOA rules and regulations. Proof of renter's insurance required prior to and throughout tenancy. Tenant responsible for taking care and watering rose, lavender, and heath bushes in front of the unit and in the side yard. Carpets must have hypoallergenic cleaning and pet odor removal upon move out.

HOA Information: Stonewater- Bluestone & Hockley

Year Built: 2004

Heat: Gas
Air Conditioning: Central Air

Utilities Included in Rent: None
Utilities Paid by Tenant: PGE, NW Natural, City of Hillsboro Water/Sewer, Evergreen Trash
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer

Garage: 2 Car Garage (with garage door opener).
Vehicle Restrictions: Max 3 vehicles (No RV, boat or trailer)

SCHOOLS: Hillsboro
Grade School: Quantama
Middle School: Poynter
High School: Liberty

DIRECTIONS: From 217 N, to 26 West, exit 62A- Cornelius Pass, right on Cherry, left on 72nd.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5806589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 NE 72ND AVE have any available units?
807 NE 72ND AVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 807 NE 72ND AVE have?
Some of 807 NE 72ND AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 NE 72ND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
807 NE 72ND AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 NE 72ND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 807 NE 72ND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 807 NE 72ND AVE offer parking?
Yes, 807 NE 72ND AVE does offer parking.
Does 807 NE 72ND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 NE 72ND AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 NE 72ND AVE have a pool?
No, 807 NE 72ND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 807 NE 72ND AVE have accessible units?
No, 807 NE 72ND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 807 NE 72ND AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 NE 72ND AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 NE 72ND AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 807 NE 72ND AVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 807 NE 72ND AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue
Hillsboro, OR 97123
Orenco Gardens
6199 NE Alder St
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky
Hillsboro, OR 97006
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms
Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700Hillsboro Apartments under $1500
Hillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Central Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity