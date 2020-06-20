7204 NE Nelly St.

Amenities

Home in Desirable Orenco Neighborhood Near Lots of Parks! - Large 4 bedroom home available in Orenco neighborhood! Multi-level home has a large deck that backs to beautiful green space and peaceful creek. Updated modern kitchen opens directly into main living space, perfect for entertaining! High vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light creating an open layout even brighter. Lots of nearby parks, including Orenco Woods Nature Park, Lexington Park, Nobel Woods Park.



-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

- Link for application (1 per adult) : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/3LE14

- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee

- If you have a Service Animal : https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing.



Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.



Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)

County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 months.

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!

Heat: Forced Air Gas, Central AC

Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenants: Electric (PGE), Gas (NW Natural), Water/Sewer (City of Hillsboro), Garbage (Evergreen)

Appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/dryer, Microwave, Garbage Disposal

Year Built: 2000

Levels: Two

Garage: Two car

Fenced: No

Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV

HOA: No

School District:

PET POLICY: Sorry, no pets.

Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises, including the garage, or within 10 feet of the property.



Our application process includes, but is not limited to-

* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older

* Rental history verification for all applicants applying

* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount

* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.

*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process



INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.

SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

