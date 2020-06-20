All apartments in Hillsboro
7204 NE Nelly St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7204 NE Nelly St.

7204 Northeast Nelly Street · (503) 292-8125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7204 Northeast Nelly Street, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Southeast Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7204 NE Nelly St. · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1939 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home in Desirable Orenco Neighborhood Near Lots of Parks! - Large 4 bedroom home available in Orenco neighborhood! Multi-level home has a large deck that backs to beautiful green space and peaceful creek. Updated modern kitchen opens directly into main living space, perfect for entertaining! High vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light creating an open layout even brighter. Lots of nearby parks, including Orenco Woods Nature Park, Lexington Park, Nobel Woods Park.

****To Apply for This Property****
-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
- Link for application (1 per adult) : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/3LE14
- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
- If you have a Service Animal : https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE
___________________

Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing.

Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.

Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 months.
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!
Heat: Forced Air Gas, Central AC
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Electric (PGE), Gas (NW Natural), Water/Sewer (City of Hillsboro), Garbage (Evergreen)
Appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/dryer, Microwave, Garbage Disposal
Year Built: 2000
Levels: Two
Garage: Two car
Fenced: No
Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV
HOA: No
School District:
PET POLICY: Sorry, no pets.
Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises, including the garage, or within 10 feet of the property.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.
*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
___________________

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 NE Nelly St. have any available units?
7204 NE Nelly St. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7204 NE Nelly St. have?
Some of 7204 NE Nelly St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 NE Nelly St. currently offering any rent specials?
7204 NE Nelly St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 NE Nelly St. pet-friendly?
No, 7204 NE Nelly St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 7204 NE Nelly St. offer parking?
Yes, 7204 NE Nelly St. does offer parking.
Does 7204 NE Nelly St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7204 NE Nelly St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 NE Nelly St. have a pool?
No, 7204 NE Nelly St. does not have a pool.
Does 7204 NE Nelly St. have accessible units?
No, 7204 NE Nelly St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 NE Nelly St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 NE Nelly St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 NE Nelly St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7204 NE Nelly St. has units with air conditioning.
