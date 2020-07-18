6454 NE Chestnut St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious & Bright 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Sought-After Orenco Gardens - Lovely modern 4 bedroom Orenco Station home with all the bells and whistles! Features include:



-Light-filled living room with built-ins and gas fireplace

-Open kitchen/dining area

-Dishwasher

-Main level bedroom leading to outdoor patio, can be used as home office/den

-Upstairs has 3 bedrooms

-Master suite has large walk-in closet and dual sinks in master bath

-Washer/Dryer (not under warranty)

-Spacious covered front porch and fenced backyard w/covered patio

-Attached garage

-Gas heat and A/C

-6 minute walk to MAX line. Close to Intel campuses, New Seasons, Starbucks.



No Pets Preferred, No Cats Firm



We will not be showing this home until 6/30, after the home has been cleaned



*Proof of Renter's Insurance Required



**This home is not ADA compliant.



***Per the new City of Portland law, the open application period for this listing will begin on Sunday, June 28th at 1:00PM. Any application received before this period will be considered received at 9:00PM, as an 8hr penalty.



(RLNE3776417)