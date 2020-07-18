All apartments in Hillsboro
6454 NE Chestnut St

6454 Northeast Chestnut Street · (503) 280-8786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6454 Northeast Chestnut Street, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northeast Hillsboro

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6454 NE Chestnut St · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious & Bright 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Sought-After Orenco Gardens - Lovely modern 4 bedroom Orenco Station home with all the bells and whistles! Features include:

-Light-filled living room with built-ins and gas fireplace
-Open kitchen/dining area
-Dishwasher
-Main level bedroom leading to outdoor patio, can be used as home office/den
-Upstairs has 3 bedrooms
-Master suite has large walk-in closet and dual sinks in master bath
-Washer/Dryer (not under warranty)
-Spacious covered front porch and fenced backyard w/covered patio
-Attached garage
-Gas heat and A/C
-6 minute walk to MAX line. Close to Intel campuses, New Seasons, Starbucks.

No Pets Preferred, No Cats Firm

We will not be showing this home until 6/30, after the home has been cleaned

*Proof of Renter's Insurance Required

**This home is not ADA compliant.

***Per the new City of Portland law, the open application period for this listing will begin on Sunday, June 28th at 1:00PM. Any application received before this period will be considered received at 9:00PM, as an 8hr penalty.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME, CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY/PASTE IT INTO YOUR BROWSER:
https://showdigs.co/q5xn0

(RLNE3776417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6454 NE Chestnut St have any available units?
6454 NE Chestnut St has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6454 NE Chestnut St have?
Some of 6454 NE Chestnut St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6454 NE Chestnut St currently offering any rent specials?
6454 NE Chestnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6454 NE Chestnut St pet-friendly?
No, 6454 NE Chestnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 6454 NE Chestnut St offer parking?
Yes, 6454 NE Chestnut St offers parking.
Does 6454 NE Chestnut St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6454 NE Chestnut St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6454 NE Chestnut St have a pool?
No, 6454 NE Chestnut St does not have a pool.
Does 6454 NE Chestnut St have accessible units?
No, 6454 NE Chestnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 6454 NE Chestnut St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6454 NE Chestnut St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6454 NE Chestnut St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6454 NE Chestnut St has units with air conditioning.
