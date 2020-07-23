All apartments in Hillsboro
6001 SE Davis Road
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:29 AM

6001 SE Davis Road

6001 Southeast Davis Road · (503) 799-4802
Location

6001 Southeast Davis Road, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Southeast Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6001 SE Davis Road · Avail. Aug 19

$2,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
6001 SE Davis Road Available 08/19/20 Stunning Home In Hillsboro 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths 2,608 Sq. Ft. - this home is located on a cornerlot, near Nike, Intel, Streets of Tanasbourne, & Beaverton. Charming shrubbery and a neat lawn decorate the front yard, welcoming guests up to the front door. The back patio perfect for outdoor entertaining! The soaring ceilings and large windows brighten the living room and entry room. The open floor plan from the kitchen to the living room is ideal and features a large island with plenty of counter space throughout the kitchen.

Call or Text our Leasing Agent at (503) 799-4802 to schedule a showing!

Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

Do you need property management services?
Maximize your income and cut your costs!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

(RLNE5936185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 SE Davis Road have any available units?
6001 SE Davis Road has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6001 SE Davis Road currently offering any rent specials?
6001 SE Davis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 SE Davis Road pet-friendly?
No, 6001 SE Davis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 6001 SE Davis Road offer parking?
No, 6001 SE Davis Road does not offer parking.
Does 6001 SE Davis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 SE Davis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 SE Davis Road have a pool?
No, 6001 SE Davis Road does not have a pool.
Does 6001 SE Davis Road have accessible units?
No, 6001 SE Davis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 SE Davis Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6001 SE Davis Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6001 SE Davis Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6001 SE Davis Road does not have units with air conditioning.
