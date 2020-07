Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

543 NE Truman Lane Available 08/19/20 3 Bedroom Home in Hillsboro! - Close to downtown Hillsboro and Max Line. New Carpet and Paint and many other features. Great room floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and garage. Fenced yard with deck for entertaining. Upstairs laundry room.



Call or Text our Leasing Agent at (503) 799-4802 to schedule a showing!



Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!

www.Portlandrentalhomes.com



(RLNE5917556)