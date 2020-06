Amenities

3986 SE Lone Oak St. Available 06/23/20 3986 SE Lone Oak Street ~ Off River Rd & Witchhazel - Great 2-story home in Parkside Estates! 1600 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Hardwood entry and kitchen. All appliances, including washer/dryer and microwave. central air, double car garage with opener. Fully fenced yard. Near Park with play structure. No pets and no smoking. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.



Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com



ADI Properties Inc



Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.



