All apartments in Hillsboro
Find more places like 331 NW Bailey St downstairs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsboro, OR
/
331 NW Bailey St downstairs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

331 NW Bailey St downstairs

331 NW Bailey Ave · (503) 550-5776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hillsboro
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

331 NW Bailey Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97124
West Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit downstairs · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1st floor unit of Hillsboro Duplex - Property Id: 224608

Brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring + new paint throughout! *
[The pictures associated with this ad have not been updated to show the new flooring and paint jobs.]

Terrific, Quiet, 2-Story Duplex with lots of off-street parking. Great Hillsboro Location! blocks from Main street, downtown, old town, shops/restaurants, seasonal Farmers Market, light rail (MAX) transit center. 852 SQFT, 2bd, 1bth, shaded yard for gardening + outdoor activities. Includes Range, Dishwasher, W/D-HUP.

*TO QUALIFY AND SCHEDULE A WALK-THROUGH, U MUST AGREE TO ALL OF THE FOLLOWING:
1. NO PETS ALLOWED
2. pay ($45.00) and pass background check (criminal/financial/landlord/rental)
3. must provide contact info of at least 2 prior landlords which spans at least 2 yrs of renting. Sorry -if you have no prior rental history, you do not qualify as tenant
4. tenant responsible for all utilities and garden care
5. must pay first/last/refundable cleaning deposit at time of lease signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224608
Property Id 224608

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5717681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 NW Bailey St downstairs have any available units?
331 NW Bailey St downstairs has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 331 NW Bailey St downstairs have?
Some of 331 NW Bailey St downstairs's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 NW Bailey St downstairs currently offering any rent specials?
331 NW Bailey St downstairs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 NW Bailey St downstairs pet-friendly?
No, 331 NW Bailey St downstairs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 331 NW Bailey St downstairs offer parking?
Yes, 331 NW Bailey St downstairs does offer parking.
Does 331 NW Bailey St downstairs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 NW Bailey St downstairs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 NW Bailey St downstairs have a pool?
No, 331 NW Bailey St downstairs does not have a pool.
Does 331 NW Bailey St downstairs have accessible units?
No, 331 NW Bailey St downstairs does not have accessible units.
Does 331 NW Bailey St downstairs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 NW Bailey St downstairs has units with dishwashers.
Does 331 NW Bailey St downstairs have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 NW Bailey St downstairs does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 331 NW Bailey St downstairs?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue
Hillsboro, OR 97123
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street
Hillsboro, OR 97078
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky
Hillsboro, OR 97006
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Windsor at Amberglen
9350 NE Windsor Street
Hillsboro, OR 97006

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms
Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700Hillsboro Apartments under $1500
Hillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Central Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity