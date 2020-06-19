331 NW Bailey St downstairs

Amenities
1st floor unit of Hillsboro Duplex - Property Id: 224608
Brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring + new paint throughout! *
[The pictures associated with this ad have not been updated to show the new flooring and paint jobs.]
Terrific, Quiet, 2-Story Duplex with lots of off-street parking. Great Hillsboro Location! blocks from Main street, downtown, old town, shops/restaurants, seasonal Farmers Market, light rail (MAX) transit center. 852 SQFT, 2bd, 1bth, shaded yard for gardening + outdoor activities. Includes Range, Dishwasher, W/D-HUP.
*TO QUALIFY AND SCHEDULE A WALK-THROUGH, U MUST AGREE TO ALL OF THE FOLLOWING:
1. NO PETS ALLOWED
2. pay ($45.00) and pass background check (criminal/financial/landlord/rental)
3. must provide contact info of at least 2 prior landlords which spans at least 2 yrs of renting. Sorry -if you have no prior rental history, you do not qualify as tenant
4. tenant responsible for all utilities and garden care
5. must pay first/last/refundable cleaning deposit at time of lease signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224608
