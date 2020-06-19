331 NW Bailey St downstairs

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1st floor unit of Hillsboro Duplex - Property Id: 224608



Brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring + new paint throughout! *

[The pictures associated with this ad have not been updated to show the new flooring and paint jobs.]



Terrific, Quiet, 2-Story Duplex with lots of off-street parking. Great Hillsboro Location! blocks from Main street, downtown, old town, shops/restaurants, seasonal Farmers Market, light rail (MAX) transit center. 852 SQFT, 2bd, 1bth, shaded yard for gardening + outdoor activities. Includes Range, Dishwasher, W/D-HUP.



*TO QUALIFY AND SCHEDULE A WALK-THROUGH, U MUST AGREE TO ALL OF THE FOLLOWING:

1. NO PETS ALLOWED

2. pay ($45.00) and pass background check (criminal/financial/landlord/rental)

3. must provide contact info of at least 2 prior landlords which spans at least 2 yrs of renting. Sorry -if you have no prior rental history, you do not qualify as tenant

4. tenant responsible for all utilities and garden care

5. must pay first/last/refundable cleaning deposit at time of lease signing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224608

Property Id 224608



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5717681)