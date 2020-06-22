All apartments in Hillsboro
1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509

1150 Northeast Horizon Loop · (503) 419-9798
Location

1150 Northeast Horizon Loop, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northeast Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
media room
Orenco Station two bedroom Beauty! - Just Listed.
Come see this immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bathroom corner unit located in wonderful Orenco Station. This open floor plan has beautiful touches through out! It features designer interior wall colors, soaring ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, granite counters, single car attached garage, wood flooring, washer/dryer and includes amazing facilities. There is a pool/spa, clubhouse with exercise equipment, racquetball court, theater room, business center and social party room with pool table. Come enjoy everything Orenco Station has to offer with fabulous restaurants, shopping and public transportation (MAX) only minutes from your door step. Water/sewer and garbage is included.

Unit will be unfurnished.

Portable A/C unit.

Dog park near by.

One year lease. Available for occupancy

Pets: Dogs okay on a case by case basis with an additional security deposit and pet rent. No Cats.

Schools: Quatama Elementary, JW Poynter Middle and Liberty High. Please confirm and do your own due-diligence as boundaries may change.

Proof of renters insurance is required prior to tenants taking occupancy.

Showings: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that you drive by the house first before scheduling a showing.

For further information or to set up a showing please contact an Alder Property Management agent at 503-419-9798.

Screening fee is $46.00.

The screening criteria is available on our website. https://www.alderpropertymanagement.com/tenants - please be sure to read all sections to make sure you will qualify.

Prior to applying for this unit, applicants must have viewed the property with an Alder representative or have verbally spoken with an Alder representative. Otherwise, the application will not be run. To apply please click here: https://alder.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/106953

All rights reserved. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2383048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 have any available units?
1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 have?
Some of 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 currently offering any rent specials?
1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 is pet friendly.
Does 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 offer parking?
Yes, 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 does offer parking.
Does 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 have a pool?
Yes, 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 has a pool.
Does 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 have accessible units?
No, 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509 has units with air conditioning.
