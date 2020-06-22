1150 NE Horizon Loop #1509

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table racquetball court garage hot tub media room

Orenco Station two bedroom Beauty! - Just Listed.

Come see this immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bathroom corner unit located in wonderful Orenco Station. This open floor plan has beautiful touches through out! It features designer interior wall colors, soaring ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, granite counters, single car attached garage, wood flooring, washer/dryer and includes amazing facilities. There is a pool/spa, clubhouse with exercise equipment, racquetball court, theater room, business center and social party room with pool table. Come enjoy everything Orenco Station has to offer with fabulous restaurants, shopping and public transportation (MAX) only minutes from your door step. Water/sewer and garbage is included.



Unit will be unfurnished.



Portable A/C unit.



Dog park near by.



One year lease. Available for occupancy



Pets: Dogs okay on a case by case basis with an additional security deposit and pet rent. No Cats.



Schools: Quatama Elementary, JW Poynter Middle and Liberty High. Please confirm and do your own due-diligence as boundaries may change.



Proof of renters insurance is required prior to tenants taking occupancy.



Showings: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that you drive by the house first before scheduling a showing.



For further information or to set up a showing please contact an Alder Property Management agent at 503-419-9798.



Screening fee is $46.00.



The screening criteria is available on our website. https://www.alderpropertymanagement.com/tenants - please be sure to read all sections to make sure you will qualify.



Prior to applying for this unit, applicants must have viewed the property with an Alder representative or have verbally spoken with an Alder representative. Otherwise, the application will not be run. To apply please click here: https://alder.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/106953



All rights reserved. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2383048)