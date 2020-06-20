Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop Available 07/01/20 Terrific Autumn Reserve Condo - 3BR, 3 1/2 BA, 1616 SF, Large Living Room with gas fireplace; Deck; Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & huge island/breakfast bar, Large dining room, Single, attached, oversized Garage, Loft Office, W/D included, Water & sewer included. great light due to end unit. Terrific location with great access to freeways, shopping and entertainment. This is a must see.



Schools - McKinley/Five Oaks/Westview

No smoking

12 month lease

$40 application fee per adult

$1,860 Rent

$1,850 security/cleaning deposit

No Pets

Available 7/1/2020

For questions or tour requests contact Lynnette at 503-840-8517

Ascend Realty & Property Management



Rental Process and Criteria on our website www.ascendpropertymanagementoregon.com

Applications accepted through our website.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2017539)