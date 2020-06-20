All apartments in Hillsboro
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop

10540 Northeast Cedar Falls Loop · (503) 579-3000 ext. 7902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10540 Northeast Cedar Falls Loop, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop · Avail. Jul 1

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop Available 07/01/20 Terrific Autumn Reserve Condo - 3BR, 3 1/2 BA, 1616 SF, Large Living Room with gas fireplace; Deck; Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & huge island/breakfast bar, Large dining room, Single, attached, oversized Garage, Loft Office, W/D included, Water & sewer included. great light due to end unit. Terrific location with great access to freeways, shopping and entertainment. This is a must see.

Schools - McKinley/Five Oaks/Westview
No smoking
12 month lease
$40 application fee per adult
$1,860 Rent
$1,850 security/cleaning deposit
No Pets
Available 7/1/2020
For questions or tour requests contact Lynnette at 503-840-8517
Ascend Realty & Property Management

Rental Process and Criteria on our website www.ascendpropertymanagementoregon.com
Applications accepted through our website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2017539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop have any available units?
10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop has a unit available for $1,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop have?
Some of 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop pet-friendly?
No, 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop offer parking?
Yes, 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop does offer parking.
Does 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop have a pool?
No, 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop does not have a pool.
Does 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop have accessible units?
No, 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10540 NE Cedar Falls Loop has units with air conditioning.

