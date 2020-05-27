All apartments in Hillsboro
Find more places like 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsboro, OR
/
1045 SE Fir Grove Loop
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1045 SE Fir Grove Loop

1045 Southeast Fir Grove Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hillsboro
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1045 Southeast Fir Grove Loop, Hillsboro, OR 97123
South Hillsboro

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with Large Yard - Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House

- Completely Renovated with New Wood Style Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Room, Family Room, and Kitchen.

- Kitchen Includes New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Quartz Countertops, and Tile Backsplash. (Updated pictures coming soon!)

- Large Master Bedroom with Ceiling Fan and Mirrored Closet Doors

- Master Bathroom with Walk-In Shower

- Hallway Bathroom with Bathtub

- Large Fenced Backyard!

- Oversized 2 Car Garage with room for storage or hobbies

- Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

- Pet Friendly with Refundable Pet Deposit and Monthly Pet Rent

- Quiet, Friendly HOA Community, Close to Intel, Pacific University Health Professions Campus, Tuality Hospital, TV Highway, restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, bus lines, Shute Park, Hillsboro Airport, easy commute to Beaverton, Cornelius, Forest Grove, Hwy 26.

Rent: $2100
Refundable Security Deposit: $2100
Utilities: Tenant's responsibility
Pet Rent: $25/month per pet
Refundable Pet Deposit: $500 per pet

Owner pays HOA fees.

Property available: Now
Accepting applications: Now

Visit our office or website for complete rental criteria: https://www.rmaoregon.com/tenants/rental-criteria/

- Applications are accepted on a first come, first served basis. Applicants must read the rental criteria before submitting an application. At least one adult in the applicant group must view the property in person or by virtual tour before we will process your group's applications. Applications are $46 per adult which covers the screening fee (criminal history, credit history, rental history, employment and income verification, etc.)

(RLNE5906040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop have any available units?
1045 SE Fir Grove Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsboro, OR.
What amenities does 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop have?
Some of 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1045 SE Fir Grove Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop offers parking.
Does 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop have a pool?
No, 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop have accessible units?
No, 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1045 SE Fir Grove Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway
Hillsboro, OR 97124
4th and Main
390 E Main St
Hillsboro, OR 97123
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop
Hillsboro, OR 97124
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97006
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl
Hillsboro, OR 97006

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms
Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700Hillsboro Apartments with Balconies
Hillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, OR
Forest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University