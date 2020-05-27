1045 SE Fir Grove Loop

Amenities

Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with Large Yard - Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House



- Completely Renovated with New Wood Style Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living Room, Family Room, and Kitchen.



- Kitchen Includes New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Quartz Countertops, and Tile Backsplash. (Updated pictures coming soon!)



- Large Master Bedroom with Ceiling Fan and Mirrored Closet Doors



- Master Bathroom with Walk-In Shower



- Hallway Bathroom with Bathtub



- Large Fenced Backyard!



- Oversized 2 Car Garage with room for storage or hobbies



- Washer/Dryer Hook-ups



- Pet Friendly with Refundable Pet Deposit and Monthly Pet Rent



- Quiet, Friendly HOA Community, Close to Intel, Pacific University Health Professions Campus, Tuality Hospital, TV Highway, restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, bus lines, Shute Park, Hillsboro Airport, easy commute to Beaverton, Cornelius, Forest Grove, Hwy 26.



Rent: $2100

Refundable Security Deposit: $2100

Utilities: Tenant's responsibility

Pet Rent: $25/month per pet

Refundable Pet Deposit: $500 per pet



Owner pays HOA fees.



Property available: Now

Accepting applications: Now



Visit our office or website for complete rental criteria: https://www.rmaoregon.com/tenants/rental-criteria/



- Applications are accepted on a first come, first served basis. Applicants must read the rental criteria before submitting an application. At least one adult in the applicant group must view the property in person or by virtual tour before we will process your group's applications. Applications are $46 per adult which covers the screening fee (criminal history, credit history, rental history, employment and income verification, etc.)



