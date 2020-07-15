10232 NE Snoqualmie St.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

10232 NE Snoqualmie Street ~ Beautiful Townhome - A MUST SEE spacious 1118 SqFt 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. New Carpet! New vinyl flooring downstairs! Gas fireplace in the great room. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Washer & Dryer also included. Double deep garage with opener. Great location near parks, shopping and many restaurants! No Pets. No Smoking. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.



Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



