10232 NE Snoqualmie St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

10232 NE Snoqualmie St.

10232 Northeast Snoqualmie Street · (503) 526-9311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10232 Northeast Snoqualmie Street, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1118 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10232 NE Snoqualmie Street ~ Beautiful Townhome - A MUST SEE spacious 1118 SqFt 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. New Carpet! New vinyl flooring downstairs! Gas fireplace in the great room. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Washer & Dryer also included. Double deep garage with opener. Great location near parks, shopping and many restaurants! No Pets. No Smoking. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.

Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

ADI Properties Inc

Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3359890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. have any available units?
10232 NE Snoqualmie St. has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. have?
Some of 10232 NE Snoqualmie St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. currently offering any rent specials?
10232 NE Snoqualmie St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. pet-friendly?
No, 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. offer parking?
Yes, 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. offers parking.
Does 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. have a pool?
No, 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. does not have a pool.
Does 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. have accessible units?
No, 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10232 NE Snoqualmie St. does not have units with air conditioning.
