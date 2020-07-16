811 Northeast 191st Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fire pit carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Welcome Home! You will be amazed at the sweet comfort and backyard amenities.



Hardwood Floors, Tile and Carpeting in the super sized Master Bedroom. Adorable kitchen with a country feel. But just amaze your eyes on the backyard. Play house Sheds, chicken coup, Fire pit and Beautifully landscaped with an easy care yard. But the best part of all, is the open feel of the home when you pass through the kitchen french doors onto the covered patio. Rain or shine, this home has it all.



UTILITIES: Resident is responsible for all utilities and basic yard care.



LEASE TERM: 12 month lease at move in.



PETS: Pets negotiable with additional $25 monthly pet rent, per pet. Additional $500 security deposit for the first pet, $250 each pet after that. Please call for details. Breed and size restrictions do apply.



HOW TO APPLY: Visit our website www.bensonco.com. Find this home in our list of vacancies and click on the "Apply Now" button.



**** Rent must begin within 14 days after your approval date. ****



THIS PROPERTY IS MANAGED BY: Benson Property Management, Inc.

Lori Benson, Real Estate Broker Licensed in the State of Oregon

PH: 503-666-1988 | WEBSITE: www.bensonco.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.