Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:45 PM

811 Northeast 191st Avenue

811 Northeast 191st Avenue · (503) 660-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

811 Northeast 191st Avenue, Gresham, OR 97230
North Gresham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fire pit
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Welcome Home! You will be amazed at the sweet comfort and backyard amenities.

Hardwood Floors, Tile and Carpeting in the super sized Master Bedroom. Adorable kitchen with a country feel. But just amaze your eyes on the backyard. Play house Sheds, chicken coup, Fire pit and Beautifully landscaped with an easy care yard. But the best part of all, is the open feel of the home when you pass through the kitchen french doors onto the covered patio. Rain or shine, this home has it all.

UTILITIES: Resident is responsible for all utilities and basic yard care.

LEASE TERM: 12 month lease at move in.

PETS: Pets negotiable with additional $25 monthly pet rent, per pet. Additional $500 security deposit for the first pet, $250 each pet after that. Please call for details. Breed and size restrictions do apply.

HOW TO APPLY: Visit our website www.bensonco.com. Find this home in our list of vacancies and click on the "Apply Now" button.

**** Rent must begin within 14 days after your approval date. ****

THIS PROPERTY IS MANAGED BY: Benson Property Management, Inc.
Lori Benson, Real Estate Broker Licensed in the State of Oregon
PH: 503-666-1988 | WEBSITE: www.bensonco.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Northeast 191st Avenue have any available units?
811 Northeast 191st Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 811 Northeast 191st Avenue have?
Some of 811 Northeast 191st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Northeast 191st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
811 Northeast 191st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Northeast 191st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Northeast 191st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 811 Northeast 191st Avenue offer parking?
No, 811 Northeast 191st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 811 Northeast 191st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Northeast 191st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Northeast 191st Avenue have a pool?
No, 811 Northeast 191st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 811 Northeast 191st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 811 Northeast 191st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Northeast 191st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Northeast 191st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Northeast 191st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Northeast 191st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
