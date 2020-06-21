3470 Southwest Butler Road

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Love drinking your morning coffee and looking at fields and mountains? This 3 bdrm is where that can be done! Open living room with slider to your back yard. Kitchen comes equipped with pantry, range, built in microwave, fridge and dishwasher. Also has a breakfast bar that is open to your dining room. Half bath on main floor and entrance to your attached garage ( W/D hookups in garage).Upstairs the bedrooms have large windows. Additional storage room off the hallway. Fenced back yard .



UTILITIES: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



PETS: No pets allowed



TERMS: This home is offered on a 12 month lease. ***Rent begins 14 days from approval***



HOW TO APPLY: Visit our website www.bensonco.com. Find this home in our list of vacancies and click on the "Apply Now" button



THIS PROPERTY IS MANAGED BY: Benson Property Management, Inc.

503-666-1988 ph 503-665-1661 fx www.BensonCo.com

619 NE Roberts Ave., Gresham, OR 97030



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available Now



Pet Policy: This is a no pet property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.