Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:40 PM

3470 Southwest Butler Road

3470 Southwest Butler Road · (503) 660-4100
Location

3470 Southwest Butler Road, Gresham, OR 97080
Gresham-Southwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Love drinking your morning coffee and looking at fields and mountains? This 3 bdrm is where that can be done! Open living room with slider to your back yard. Kitchen comes equipped with pantry, range, built in microwave, fridge and dishwasher. Also has a breakfast bar that is open to your dining room. Half bath on main floor and entrance to your attached garage ( W/D hookups in garage).Upstairs the bedrooms have large windows. Additional storage room off the hallway. Fenced back yard .

UTILITIES: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

PETS: No pets allowed

TERMS: This home is offered on a 12 month lease. ***Rent begins 14 days from approval***

HOW TO APPLY: Visit our website www.bensonco.com. Find this home in our list of vacancies and click on the "Apply Now" button

THIS PROPERTY IS MANAGED BY: Benson Property Management, Inc.
503-666-1988 ph 503-665-1661 fx www.BensonCo.com
619 NE Roberts Ave., Gresham, OR 97030

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available Now

Pet Policy: This is a no pet property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3470 Southwest Butler Road have any available units?
3470 Southwest Butler Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3470 Southwest Butler Road have?
Some of 3470 Southwest Butler Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3470 Southwest Butler Road currently offering any rent specials?
3470 Southwest Butler Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3470 Southwest Butler Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3470 Southwest Butler Road is pet friendly.
Does 3470 Southwest Butler Road offer parking?
Yes, 3470 Southwest Butler Road does offer parking.
Does 3470 Southwest Butler Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3470 Southwest Butler Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3470 Southwest Butler Road have a pool?
No, 3470 Southwest Butler Road does not have a pool.
Does 3470 Southwest Butler Road have accessible units?
No, 3470 Southwest Butler Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3470 Southwest Butler Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3470 Southwest Butler Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3470 Southwest Butler Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3470 Southwest Butler Road does not have units with air conditioning.
