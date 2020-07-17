All apartments in Gresham
200 NE 5th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

200 NE 5th Street

200 Northeast 5th Street · (971) 258-4799 ext. 20
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Northeast 5th Street, Gresham, OR 97030
Downtown Gresham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 NE 5th Street · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1830 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW PRICE! $2295 2BD+bonus office space/2.5BA UPSCALE DOWNTOWN CONDO - NO CONTACT TOURS Available TODAY!

COVID-19:
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Evergreen Property is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are offering contact free leasing. Future tenant? We have self service property viewings!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a self-service showing at your convenience! https://u12894.rently.com

We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease by not entering a property if someone is already inside for a viewing. We invite you to tour our website in the meantime. We are available by phone, text and email to answer your questions!

Under our Prospective Tenant Tab you'll find helpful information about our Rental Criteria for Residency, screening process, and much more!

Presented by Evergreen Property Management, LLC 971.258.4799
You’re going to love working with Evergreen! Our friendly and knowledgeable staff uses the best technology to make sure you’re taken care of 24/7.

This high end condo with granite counter tops and acacia wood floors is your next Home! Seeing is believing - light and bright, vaulted ceilings, unique layout to fit your needs! You will not want to miss out on this opportunity. Gorgeous upgrades and custom details, this gorgeous condo is move in ready! 2 master suites, one equipped with kitchenette area! You will enjoy the gas furnace and two fire places as well as air conditioning for year round comfort. This garage boasts tons of built in workspaces and storage and you will love the rooftop patio with amazing views. Amazing location, close to EVERYTHING! This highly sought after location will make this property move fast, so don't wait. Get out there and see your new home!

Here's the fine print...
One Year Lease and No Smoking
Security Deposit: $2295
1830 SF
2BR + bonus space
Updated Paint Colors
Air Conditioning
2 Gas Fireplaces
Washer/Dryer hook-ups
Attached Garage w/opener
Pets: One Small Pet (25lbs or less is small)
Utilities: All Tenant Paid
Pet Deposit: $500
Renters Insurance is Required (unless minimum income requirements are met)

Security Deposit is 1x-1.5x monthly rent, depending on screening results.

Pets or companion animals must be approved through independent PetScreening.com:
https://app.petscreening.com/referral/foSihE8G9cbX

$68.75 non-refundable screening fee
Review our Screening Criteria at: https://www.EvergreenPropertyMgmt.net

(RLNE5873219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 NE 5th Street have any available units?
200 NE 5th Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 NE 5th Street have?
Some of 200 NE 5th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 NE 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 NE 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 NE 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 NE 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 200 NE 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 NE 5th Street offers parking.
Does 200 NE 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 NE 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 NE 5th Street have a pool?
No, 200 NE 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 NE 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 NE 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 NE 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 NE 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 NE 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 NE 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
