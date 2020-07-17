200 NE 5th Street

Amenities

NEW PRICE! $2295 2BD+bonus office space/2.5BA UPSCALE DOWNTOWN CONDO - NO CONTACT TOURS Available TODAY!



COVID-19:

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Evergreen Property is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are offering contact free leasing. Future tenant? We have self service property viewings!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a self-service showing at your convenience! https://u12894.rently.com



We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease by not entering a property if someone is already inside for a viewing. We invite you to tour our website in the meantime. We are available by phone, text and email to answer your questions!



Under our Prospective Tenant Tab you'll find helpful information about our Rental Criteria for Residency, screening process, and much more!



This high end condo with granite counter tops and acacia wood floors is your next Home! Seeing is believing - light and bright, vaulted ceilings, unique layout to fit your needs! You will not want to miss out on this opportunity. Gorgeous upgrades and custom details, this gorgeous condo is move in ready! 2 master suites, one equipped with kitchenette area! You will enjoy the gas furnace and two fire places as well as air conditioning for year round comfort. This garage boasts tons of built in workspaces and storage and you will love the rooftop patio with amazing views. Amazing location, close to EVERYTHING! This highly sought after location will make this property move fast, so don't wait. Get out there and see your new home!



Here's the fine print...

One Year Lease and No Smoking

Security Deposit: $2295

1830 SF

2BR + bonus space

Updated Paint Colors

Air Conditioning

2 Gas Fireplaces

Washer/Dryer hook-ups

Attached Garage w/opener

Pets: One Small Pet (25lbs or less is small)

Utilities: All Tenant Paid

Pet Deposit: $500

Renters Insurance is Required (unless minimum income requirements are met)



Security Deposit is 1x-1.5x monthly rent, depending on screening results.



Pets or companion animals must be approved through independent PetScreening.com:

https://app.petscreening.com/referral/foSihE8G9cbX



$68.75 non-refundable screening fee

Review our Screening Criteria at: https://www.EvergreenPropertyMgmt.net



