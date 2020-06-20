All apartments in Gresham
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

1933 SE Williams Dr

1933 Southeast Williams Drive · (503) 964-6868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1933 Southeast Williams Drive, Gresham, OR 97080
Kelly Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1933 SE Williams Dr · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1843 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
4 Bedroom Next to Greenspace - ***APPLICATION PENDING***Viewable During COVID-19 Crisis***

We offer our self guided tour system which means you can comply with the newest No In Person Interactions notices. While in the home, please be mindful of the health and safety of yourself and others. We are attempting to do our best to wipe down door knobs and keep our homes as clean and sanitary as possible.

Self Guided Tours: https://rently.com/properties/1708800?source=marketing

For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule. Simply open up this link and you'll receive instructions for opening the lockbox on the home along with instructions for locking up on your way out.

Simply click on the web address below or copy and paste the link into your browser.
https://rently.com/properties/1708800?source=marketing

Call or text V2 Properties @ 503.964.6868 for any further questions

ABOUT US:
Here at V2 Properties we focus on customer service and making your life as our future tenant as simple as possible. We have found several ways to do that including online rent payments, online maintenance requests, and a 24/7 emergency services number. We are certainly a technology focused company and we encourage our tenants to utilize these services to make your day simpler!

FINE PRINT
1 Year Lease & Renters Ins. Required
Utilities Included: None, Garbage Billed by Landlord
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, & Dishwasher
Laundry: Washer & Dryer Not Warrantied by Landlord
Parking: 1 Car Garage, 2 Car Driveway, and Street
Heating: Forced Air Gas
Cooling: Central Air
Filter Program: $10 per Month for Quarterly Shipments of HVAC Filters
Water Heating: Gas
Accepting 1 Pet under 30lbs
$25 per pet per month plus $500 increased security deposit
No Cats
Yes Dogs
Pet Policies & Breed Restrictions @ http://www.v2properties.com/pet-policy/
Rental Criteria @ http://www.v2properties.com/screening-criteria/
Please respect the privacy of current tenants
NO SMOKING IN ANY V2 PROPERTIES HOMES

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5776313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 SE Williams Dr have any available units?
1933 SE Williams Dr has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1933 SE Williams Dr have?
Some of 1933 SE Williams Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 SE Williams Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1933 SE Williams Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 SE Williams Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1933 SE Williams Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham.
Does 1933 SE Williams Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1933 SE Williams Dr does offer parking.
Does 1933 SE Williams Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1933 SE Williams Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 SE Williams Dr have a pool?
No, 1933 SE Williams Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1933 SE Williams Dr have accessible units?
No, 1933 SE Williams Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 SE Williams Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 SE Williams Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 SE Williams Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1933 SE Williams Dr has units with air conditioning.
