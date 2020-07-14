All apartments in Beaverton
Cedar Crest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Cedar Crest

4800 SW Mueller Dr · (503) 336-9724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR 97078
West Beaverton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-106 · Avail. now

$1,256

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-108 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit G-306 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit D-201 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit L-204 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,432

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit J-202 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,457

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit L-202 · Avail. now

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Crest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you. Well-designed floor plans, fantastic amenities, and a well-connected address help you escape the ordinary as soon as you move into our apartments in Beaverton, OR. Make sure you do that together with your furry pal—we allow pets!

Urban convenience meets nature’s tranquility in our one, two, and three-bedroom homes. With serene parks such as Lilly K Johnson, Schuepbach, and Twin Cedars right outside your door, you can always have a quiet moment out in the open or go for a refreshing jog. Their beauty can be enjoyed from your residence, as well, as each unit boasts a patio/balcony that comes with scenic views of the surroundings. Other highlights include spacious closets to store your belongings comfortably, individual climate controls to boost convenience, and mini blinds for extra priva

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300-$1800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: We also have open parking on the community (empty uncovered spots) with carports that can be rented for $30 a month additional. We don't give out a free carport per apartment. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Crest have any available units?
Cedar Crest has 9 units available starting at $1,256 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar Crest have?
Some of Cedar Crest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Crest currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Crest pet-friendly?
No, Cedar Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does Cedar Crest offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Crest offers parking.
Does Cedar Crest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cedar Crest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Crest have a pool?
Yes, Cedar Crest has a pool.
Does Cedar Crest have accessible units?
No, Cedar Crest does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Crest has units with dishwashers.
