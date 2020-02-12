All apartments in Beaverton
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:26 AM

15235 SW Jasper Lane

15235 Southwest Jasper Lane · (503) 292-8125 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15235 Southwest Jasper Lane, Beaverton, OR 97007
Sexton Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15235 SW Jasper Lane · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Light and Bright Town Home In Eagle Ridge!! - This beautiful town home features upgraded laminate flooring throughout the main level, tile counter tops, eating bar, gas fireplace, vaulted master bedroom. Closet organizers in all the bedrooms. This home has too much to list! It is a must see!! Home comes with all the appliances including the fridge, washer & dryer.
One dog only under 35lbs possible, NO CATS! Home has a no smoking policy.
Home has a Rently lockbox for potential renters to use for your own personal viewing!!! Instructions to see the inside are on the sign by the front door. Any questions please call the property manager, Kyle Hayes at 503-349-9789.
------------------------------

Apply Now https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/EFUUH
Pet Screening -https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE
PayPal -http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee(City of PDX - 46.50, Non- City of PDX- $50)

------------------------------

__________________

Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate and Property Management,
Inc.

We require proof of renter's insurance upon lease signing.

We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we
will schedule a viewing.

Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability
date.

Please do not disturb current occupants.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-

* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three(3)
times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner an
increased minimum deposit of $500 for the first animal and $500 for the
second animal will apply. See below for pet restrictions and the
property pet policy.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)

County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now
Heat: Forced Air Gas
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Water/sewer, gas, electric and garbage
Appliances: Fridge, stove, dishwasher, built in micro, disposal, washer & dryer
Year Built: 2002

Levels: 2

Amenities: Washer/Dryer included
Garage: 1 car attached with opener

Fenced: Back yard

Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval)

School District: Conestoga, Sexton Mountain, Southridge

PET POLICY: One dog only under 35lbs possible! NO CATS

Directions: South on Murray, right on Beard left on SW 153rd and left on Jasper Lane.

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED
AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1796267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15235 SW Jasper Lane have any available units?
15235 SW Jasper Lane has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 15235 SW Jasper Lane have?
Some of 15235 SW Jasper Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15235 SW Jasper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15235 SW Jasper Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15235 SW Jasper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15235 SW Jasper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15235 SW Jasper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15235 SW Jasper Lane does offer parking.
Does 15235 SW Jasper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15235 SW Jasper Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15235 SW Jasper Lane have a pool?
No, 15235 SW Jasper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15235 SW Jasper Lane have accessible units?
No, 15235 SW Jasper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15235 SW Jasper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15235 SW Jasper Lane has units with dishwashers.

