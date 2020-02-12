15235 SW Jasper Lane.

Amenities
Light and Bright Town Home In Eagle Ridge!! - This beautiful town home features upgraded laminate flooring throughout the main level, tile counter tops, eating bar, gas fireplace, vaulted master bedroom. Closet organizers in all the bedrooms. This home has too much to list! It is a must see!! Home comes with all the appliances including the fridge, washer & dryer.
One dog only under 35lbs possible, NO CATS! Home has a no smoking policy.
Home has a Rently lockbox for potential renters to use for your own personal viewing!!! Instructions to see the inside are on the sign by the front door. Any questions please call the property manager, Kyle Hayes at 503-349-9789.
We require proof of renter's insurance upon lease signing.
We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we
will schedule a viewing.
Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability
date.
Please do not disturb current occupants.
Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three(3)
times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner an
increased minimum deposit of $500 for the first animal and $500 for the
second animal will apply. See below for pet restrictions and the
property pet policy.
Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now
Heat: Forced Air Gas
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Water/sewer, gas, electric and garbage
Appliances: Fridge, stove, dishwasher, built in micro, disposal, washer & dryer
Year Built: 2002
Levels: 2
Amenities: Washer/Dryer included
Garage: 1 car attached with opener
Fenced: Back yard
Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval)
School District: Conestoga, Sexton Mountain, Southridge
PET POLICY: One dog only under 35lbs possible! NO CATS
Directions: South on Murray, right on Beard left on SW 153rd and left on Jasper Lane.
No Cats Allowed
