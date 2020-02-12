15235 SW Jasper Lane.

Amenities

Light and Bright Town Home In Eagle Ridge!! - This beautiful town home features upgraded laminate flooring throughout the main level, tile counter tops, eating bar, gas fireplace, vaulted master bedroom. Closet organizers in all the bedrooms. This home has too much to list! It is a must see!! Home comes with all the appliances including the fridge, washer & dryer.

One dog only under 35lbs possible, NO CATS! Home has a no smoking policy.

County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 months

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now

Heat: Forced Air Gas

Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenants: Water/sewer, gas, electric and garbage

Appliances: Fridge, stove, dishwasher, built in micro, disposal, washer & dryer

Year Built: 2002



Levels: 2



Amenities: Washer/Dryer included

Garage: 1 car attached with opener



Fenced: Back yard



Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval)



School District: Conestoga, Sexton Mountain, Southridge



PET POLICY: One dog only under 35lbs possible! NO CATS



Directions: South on Murray, right on Beard left on SW 153rd and left on Jasper Lane.



