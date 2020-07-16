Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1300 DAWN AVENUE Available 08/10/20 4 Bed - Yukon Schools - 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, 1,795 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2007 in the Sunrise Hills addition. This home offers lots of natural light thru-out, a fireplace, breakfast bar, pantry, utility room. The master suite has a double vanity and walk-in closet. Fenced yard and covered patio. Yukon Schools.

To view this home, please call or text (405) 313-6820 (mobile) or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).

To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.

Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.

Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats

Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, stove

Interior: Fireplace, breakfast bar, pantry, utility room, double vanity

Exterior: Fenced yard, covered patio

Mechanical: Garage door lift

Directions: W. on Sara Road on 36th to Amanda, follow to Eastview, S. on Dawn Ave to home.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4850070)