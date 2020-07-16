All apartments in Yukon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1300 DAWN AVENUE

1300 Dawn Avenue · (405) 313-6820
Location

1300 Dawn Avenue, Yukon, OK 73099
Sunrise Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1300 DAWN AVENUE · Avail. Aug 10

$1,475

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1300 DAWN AVENUE Available 08/10/20 4 Bed - Yukon Schools - 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, 1,795 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2007 in the Sunrise Hills addition. This home offers lots of natural light thru-out, a fireplace, breakfast bar, pantry, utility room. The master suite has a double vanity and walk-in closet. Fenced yard and covered patio. Yukon Schools.
To view this home, please call or text (405) 313-6820 (mobile) or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats
Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, stove
Interior: Fireplace, breakfast bar, pantry, utility room, double vanity
Exterior: Fenced yard, covered patio
Mechanical: Garage door lift
Directions: W. on Sara Road on 36th to Amanda, follow to Eastview, S. on Dawn Ave to home.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4850070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 DAWN AVENUE have any available units?
1300 DAWN AVENUE has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1300 DAWN AVENUE have?
Some of 1300 DAWN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 DAWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1300 DAWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 DAWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 DAWN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1300 DAWN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1300 DAWN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1300 DAWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 DAWN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 DAWN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1300 DAWN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1300 DAWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1300 DAWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 DAWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 DAWN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 DAWN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 DAWN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
