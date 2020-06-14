Apartment List
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Yukon, OK with garage

Yukon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
29 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,011
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
302 W Bass Avenue
302 West Bass Avenue, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1356 sqft
This home features central heat and air, new gas stove in kitchen, a detached 1 car garage, large back yard that is fenced. Great layout! New paint inside! Outside is currently being completed.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4524 Oasis Court
4524 Oasis Lane, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1601 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools - This amazing home features the finest fixtures. Boasting an open floor plan, it also includes a gourmet kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, and pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd
1056 Mable Fry Boulevard, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1703 sqft
Beautiful Yukon Home Now Available For Lease - Yukon School District!!! - Charming, Spacious, Great Location & Available For Lease Now!!! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
400 Charles Court
400 Charles Court, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1719 sqft
Brand NEW 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools with Storm Shelter - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4805 James Lane
4805 James Lane, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
4805 James Lane Available 05/01/20 Peaceful Living on the North Side of Yukon! - This home is located in Wagner Lakes on Wagner Road between Piedmont Road & Yukon Parkway.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1113 Summerton Place
1113 Summerton Place, Yukon, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1107 sqft
Yukon Duplex near I-40 & Garth Brooks Blvd - Just east of Garth Brooks Blvd and South of Vandament, this 2 bed 2 bath duplex is a convenient location offering quick access to I-40 and Yukon's finest restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
11313 Northwest 7th Street
11313 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2140 sqft
MOVE IN READY JUNE 15th! Superb 4 bed + Upstairs Bonus is exactly what you've been looking for! With its wood floors & gas fireplace the large living room is perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
733 Christian Lane
733 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
733 Christian Lane Available 07/23/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home Within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 23rd! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 Sq Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westgate
1 Unit Available
12705 NW 5th St
12705 Northwest 5th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1817 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home just off of Garth Brooks and 10th! Wait till you see this! - Up for rent we have a beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the great neighborhood of Shire Lea Village, just off of Garth Brooks.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2820 Cider Mill Lane
2820 Cider Mill Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1529 sqft
Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Yukon Orchard Addition!!! - This 3BD 2BA is 1,529 sq ft and was built in 2016.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Nathan Way
428 Nathan Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
428 Nathan Way Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Yukon Rental Home within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 21st! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10612-NW 21st Street
10612 Northwest 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1431 sqft
TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR NEW HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don t want the headache of mowing your lawn? We ve got you covered. Looking for your new home? Look no further, conveniently nestled off NW 23rd and Sara Rd, right off the Turner Turnpike.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
757 Christian Lane
757 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1480 sqft
757 Christian Lane Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 14th! This home offers tons of character! With the open concept design, this home is great for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Yukon

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13312 Beaumont Drive
13312 Beaumont Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1714 sqft
Beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage in Piedmont. The Spacious kitchen is open to the living area. The kitchen has a pantry, gas stove, and a breakfast bar.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11421 SW 25th Terrace
11421 Southwest 25th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1440 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home featuring Master Suite with tiled Tub & Shower, designer open floor plan kitchen, over-sized living, Fenced backyard and 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
10208 Banff Way
10208 Banff Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1597 sqft
Great floor plan with large master bedroom, master bath with jetted tub, shower, Separate His & Her vanities/sinks & walk-in closet.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3128 N Divis Avenue
3128 North Divis Avenue, Bethany, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1746 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 story home for lease in the quiet Rockwell Oaks neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
8112 NW 120th Street
8112 Northwest 120th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$890
1179 sqft
Duplex with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths in NW Oklahoma City. Home features a spacious living room with fireplace, built in bookcase and opens to eating area. Kitchen has built-in stove, microwave and dishwasher. Utility area for washer and dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
10429 Glascow Drive
10429 Glascow Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1481 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mustang schools. Open floor plan, 2 car garage and fenced backyard. Pets case by case.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Rambling Acres
1 Unit Available
8524 Northwest 90th Street
8524 Northwest 90th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1659 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Spacious home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Oklahoma City features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Meadows at River Bend
1 Unit Available
8609 Northwest 74th Street
8609 Northwest 74th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
2233 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Oklahoma City features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2225 Timber Crossing
2225 Timber Crossing, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ Office between Mustang & Yukon! - Beautiful 3 bed/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1509 Tahoe Ln
1509 Tahoe Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1272 sqft
- AMAZING, UPDATED DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF YUKON! Youll love cooking in this BEAUTIFUL kitchen with luxurious dark wood cabinets! HUGE open living room...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Yukon, OK

Yukon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

