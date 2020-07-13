/
pet friendly apartments
130 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Yukon, OK
26 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$882
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,041
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Hills
624 Eastview Circle
624 Eastview Circle, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Available in Yukon the 1st of April.
1 Unit Available
10600 SW 22nd Street
10600 SW 22nd St, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1355 sqft
10600 SW 22nd Street Available 07/31/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 31st! Come check out this brand new home in Ashton Court - it will not last long! This gorgeous three bedroom, two
1 Unit Available
Stone Ranch
55 North Ranchwood Boulevard, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
660 sqft
Stone Ranch Apartments - Property Id: 307571 Stone Ranch Apartments KEY FEATURES Bedrooms : 1, 2 Bathrooms: 1 Bathrooms Lease Duration: 12 Months Administration Fee: $250.
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Hills
1300 DAWN AVENUE
1300 Dawn Avenue, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1795 sqft
1300 DAWN AVENUE Available 08/10/20 4 Bed - Yukon Schools - 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, 1,795 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2007 in the Sunrise Hills addition.
1 Unit Available
400 Charles Court
400 Charles Court, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1719 sqft
Brand NEW 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools with Storm Shelter - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
1 Unit Available
4805 James Lane
4805 James Lane, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
4805 James Lane Available 05/01/20 Peaceful Living on the North Side of Yukon! - This home is located in Wagner Lakes on Wagner Road between Piedmont Road & Yukon Parkway.
1 Unit Available
116 E Cypress Ave
116 East Cypress Avenue, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1445 sqft
Great 3 bed/2 bath home in Yukon! - Charming house with curb appeal in Yukon schools coming soon. This 3 bed/2 bath home has a newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Hills
701 Eastview Dr
701 Eastview Drive, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1640 sqft
701 Eastview Dr Available 08/01/20 WONDERFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN YUKON !! - Available August 1st This Amazing 4 bed 2.
1 Unit Available
10721 NW 17th Street
10721 Northwest 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1768 sqft
Brand New 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=AjsO4SJyZZ&env=production 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Yukon.
1 Unit Available
2916 Thompson Farm Ln
2916 Thompson Farm Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1718 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath w/ Split Floor Plan! - Wow!! You do NOT want to miss out on this recently updated stunning 4 bedroom home!! With an open and spacious family living area & open concept kitchen! Gorgeous Cabinets will invite you into the open
1 Unit Available
705 DUSTY TRL
705 Dusty Trail, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1410 sqft
Wonderful Rental in Chisholm Crossing - **AVAILABLE NOW!** Come check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful Chisholm Crossing.
1 Unit Available
2820 Cider Mill Lane
2820 Cider Mill Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1529 sqft
Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Yukon Orchard Addition!!! - This 3BD 2BA is 1,529 sq ft and was built in 2016.
1 Unit Available
11422 Northwest 9th Terrace
11422 Northwest 9th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1344 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Yukon School District! Featuring an open floor plan, wood laminate plank flooring, neutral paint colors, and an attached garage! The kitchen includes and range and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
11424 Northwest 9th Terrace
11424 Northwest 9th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1422 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Yukon School District! Featuring an open floor plan, fireplace, and an attached garage! The kitchen includes and range and dishwasher. Laundry room with connections for a washer and electric dryer.
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge West
3905 Regatta Road
3905 Regatta Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1832 sqft
3905 Regatta Road Available 07/18/20 Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Yukon Schools with Storm Shelter - This home is inviting at every turn.
1 Unit Available
2516 Caden Court
2516 Caden Court, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1583 sqft
2516 Caden Court Available 07/29/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in Yukon School District - Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring granite counter tops in the kitchen. This home has it all.
1 Unit Available
428 Nathan Way
428 Nathan Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
428 Nathan Way Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Yukon Rental Home within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 21st! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612
1 Unit Available
733 Christian Lane
733 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home Within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 23rd! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 Sq Ft.
1 Unit Available
4713 Fawn Run Drive
4713 Fawn Run Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1662 sqft
**JUNE PROMOTION- Take $300 off a 19 month lease term or $800 off a 31 month lease term with move in by July 10.
1 Unit Available
2318-Starwood Way
2318 Starwood Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1431 sqft
WELCOME HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don t want the headache of mowing your lawn? We ve got you covered. Looking for your new home? Look no further, conveniently nestled off NW 23rd and Sara Rd, right off the Turner Turnpike.
1 Unit Available
757 Christian Lane
757 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1480 sqft
757 Christian Lane Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 14th! This home offers tons of character! With the open concept design, this home is great for entertaining.
23 Units Available
Council Heights
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
6 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
