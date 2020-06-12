/
2 bedroom apartments
49 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yukon, OK
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
2 Bedrooms
$865
916 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
1113 Summerton Place
1113 Summerton Place, Yukon, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1107 sqft
Yukon Duplex near I-40 & Garth Brooks Blvd - Just east of Garth Brooks Blvd and South of Vandament, this 2 bed 2 bath duplex is a convenient location offering quick access to I-40 and Yukon's finest restaurants and shopping.
Northhaven
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
Council Heights
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Lansbrook
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
8183 NW 23rd
8183 Northwest 23rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
1275 sqft
2 bed 1 1/2 bath condo off NW 23rd! - Condo! Includes All major Appliances Fridge, Washer and Dryer! We Pay Water! You Only Pay Electric! 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2+1/2 Bath, Quiet Neighborhood! Call Today! (RLNE5840166)
Surrey Hills
11608 Surrey Hills Blvd
11608 Surrey Hills Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
11608 Surrey Hills Blvd Available 07/03/20 MUST SEE! BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF SURREY HILLS!! - Youll love this renovated space with 2 bedrooms, 2.
7001 NW 45th
7001 Northwest 45th Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the
Willow Creek
8112 NW 120th Street
8112 Northwest 120th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$890
1179 sqft
Duplex with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths in NW Oklahoma City. Home features a spacious living room with fireplace, built in bookcase and opens to eating area. Kitchen has built-in stove, microwave and dishwasher. Utility area for washer and dryer.
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
Lansbrook
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$690
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$770
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1113 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$770
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Quail Creek
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$705
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Knights Lake
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.
