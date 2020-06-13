Apartment List
/
OK
/
yukon
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Yukon, OK with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
29 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13 Von Elm Avenue
13 Von Elm Avenue, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Total Kitchen remodel is just the beginning of the nice things you will find at this home! New cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator! new flooring too. Two nice size living areas one with fireplace.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd
1056 Mable Fry Boulevard, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1703 sqft
Beautiful Yukon Home Now Available For Lease - Yukon School District!!! - Charming, Spacious, Great Location & Available For Lease Now!!! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
400 Charles Court
400 Charles Court, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1719 sqft
Brand NEW 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools with Storm Shelter - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4805 James Lane
4805 James Lane, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
4805 James Lane Available 05/01/20 Peaceful Living on the North Side of Yukon! - This home is located in Wagner Lakes on Wagner Road between Piedmont Road & Yukon Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of Yukon

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
11313 Northwest 7th Street
11313 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2140 sqft
MOVE IN READY JUNE 15th! Superb 4 bed + Upstairs Bonus is exactly what you've been looking for! With its wood floors & gas fireplace the large living room is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Lakeview Estates
1 Unit Available
3809 Tori Place
3809 Tori Place, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1950 sqft
4 bedroom w/ study in a gated community. Open floor plan w/ updated modern light fixtures, fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, glass/ chrome tile backsplash & breakfast bar.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
404 N Willowood Drive
404 North Willowood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1400 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN YUKON !! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features the following: Fireplace Laminate Floorings Carpet Central Heating and Air Blinds Lots of Cabinet Space Granite Countertops Stainless

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2929 Thompson Farm Lane
2929 Thompson Farm Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Newer 3bd 2ba 2car with inside utility, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, Dishwasher, gas stove,Inside utility room and Nice Gazebo on patio. Large fenced in yard (RLNE5820806)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11420 NW 7th Ter
11420 NW 7th Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1554 sqft
Great 4 Bed In Yukon Schools! - Great location easy access to I-40. The living room features a gas fireplace, while the kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10612-NW 21st Street
10612 Northwest 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1431 sqft
TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR NEW HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don t want the headache of mowing your lawn? We ve got you covered. Looking for your new home? Look no further, conveniently nestled off NW 23rd and Sara Rd, right off the Turner Turnpike.
Results within 5 miles of Yukon
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
Council Heights
18 Units Available
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
5 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northhaven
6 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lansbrook
9 Units Available
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$624
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
10208 Banff Way
10208 Banff Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1597 sqft
Great floor plan with large master bedroom, master bath with jetted tub, shower, Separate His & Her vanities/sinks & walk-in closet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11421 SW 25th Terrace
11421 Southwest 25th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1440 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home featuring Master Suite with tiled Tub & Shower, designer open floor plan kitchen, over-sized living, Fenced backyard and 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13312 Beaumont Drive
13312 Beaumont Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1714 sqft
Beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage in Piedmont. The Spacious kitchen is open to the living area. The kitchen has a pantry, gas stove, and a breakfast bar.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
8112 NW 120th Street
8112 Northwest 120th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$890
1179 sqft
Duplex with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths in NW Oklahoma City. Home features a spacious living room with fireplace, built in bookcase and opens to eating area. Kitchen has built-in stove, microwave and dishwasher. Utility area for washer and dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11817 SW 26th Terrace
11817 Southwest 26th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1636 sqft
THE RENTAL you'll LOVE! It's clean as a whistle, high ceilings, Big kit, tons of storage, granite in kit & Bthrms, pantry, brkfst bar, SSTL Appls, Flrs are Tile, Wood & Carpet, Gas FP ,3 Big Bedrms, MIL plan, w/lrg closets, all on One Floor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1030 Belmonte court
1030 Belmonte Court, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
3703 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Meadows at River Bend
1 Unit Available
8609 Northwest 74th Street
8609 Northwest 74th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
2233 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Oklahoma City features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Surrey Hills
1 Unit Available
11318 NW 121st Place
11318 Northwest 121st Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1530 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Duplex In Surrey Hills - Don't miss out on this cute Duplex in Surrey Hills! Great location with easy access to the Kilpatrick Turnpike and NW Expressway. This is a 3 bed 2 bath 2 car Duplex. Large open living / kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westbrooke Estates
1 Unit Available
2601 Fennel Rd
2601 Fennel Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1315 sqft
2601 Fennel Rd Available 06/15/20 Cute 3 Bed In Mustang Schools - Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. This is in the Fountain Grass Neighborhood just down the street from sought after Mustang Valley Elementary School.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Yukon, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Yukon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Yukon 1 BedroomsYukon 2 BedroomsYukon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYukon 3 Bedrooms
Yukon Apartments with BalconyYukon Apartments with GarageYukon Apartments with GymYukon Apartments with Parking
Yukon Apartments with PoolYukon Apartments with Washer-DryerYukon Dog Friendly ApartmentsYukon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OK
El Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University