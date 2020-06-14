Apartment List
OK
/
yukon
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

125 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Yukon, OK

Finding an apartment in Yukon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
29 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4524 Oasis Court
4524 Oasis Lane, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1601 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools - This amazing home features the finest fixtures. Boasting an open floor plan, it also includes a gourmet kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, and pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10600 SW 22nd Street
10600 SW 22nd St, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1355 sqft
10600 SW 22nd Street Available 07/31/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 31st! Come check out this brand new home in Ashton Court - it will not last long! This gorgeous three bedroom, two

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd
1056 Mable Fry Boulevard, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1703 sqft
Beautiful Yukon Home Now Available For Lease - Yukon School District!!! - Charming, Spacious, Great Location & Available For Lease Now!!! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
904 Glenwood Drive
904 Glenwood Drive, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Available now! Ready for move in! 3 Beds with a half bath in the Master bedroom, nice size living area with sliding glass doors that overlook the spacious back yard with beautiful mature trees.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
400 Charles Court
400 Charles Court, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1719 sqft
Brand NEW 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools with Storm Shelter - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4805 James Lane
4805 James Lane, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
4805 James Lane Available 05/01/20 Peaceful Living on the North Side of Yukon! - This home is located in Wagner Lakes on Wagner Road between Piedmont Road & Yukon Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of Yukon

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
11313 Northwest 7th Street
11313 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2140 sqft
MOVE IN READY JUNE 15th! Superb 4 bed + Upstairs Bonus is exactly what you've been looking for! With its wood floors & gas fireplace the large living room is perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
621 Christian Lane
621 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1480 sqft
This home offers tons of character at an extremely low cost! With the open concept design, this home is great from entertaining.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
9908 Ruger Road
9908 Ruger Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1840 sqft
Brand New and Move in Ready! Lovely 4 bedroom home in the new Redstone Ranch Addition in Surrey Hills. Spacious home with large kitchen and raised breakfast bar. The kitchen is open to the living room making entertaining guests a breeze.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
733 Christian Lane
733 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
733 Christian Lane Available 07/23/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home Within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 23rd! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 Sq Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 DUSTY TRL
705 Dusty Trail, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1410 sqft
Wonderful Rental in Chisholm Crossing - **COMING SOON!** Come check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful Chisholm Crossing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2820 Cider Mill Lane
2820 Cider Mill Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1529 sqft
Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Yukon Orchard Addition!!! - This 3BD 2BA is 1,529 sq ft and was built in 2016.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 Christian Lane
605 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1612 sqft
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL in Gated Community! - Come check out this beautiful home in the Settler's Ridge gated community! This home offers three bedrooms, two baths with a great functional floor plan and fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Nathan Way
428 Nathan Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
428 Nathan Way Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Yukon Rental Home within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 21st! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10612-NW 21st Street
10612 Northwest 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1431 sqft
TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR NEW HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don t want the headache of mowing your lawn? We ve got you covered. Looking for your new home? Look no further, conveniently nestled off NW 23rd and Sara Rd, right off the Turner Turnpike.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
757 Christian Lane
757 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1480 sqft
757 Christian Lane Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 14th! This home offers tons of character! With the open concept design, this home is great for entertaining.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Lakeview Estates
1 Unit Available
3809 Tori Place
3809 Tori Place, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1950 sqft
4 bedroom w/ study in a gated community. Open floor plan w/ updated modern light fixtures, fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, glass/ chrome tile backsplash & breakfast bar.
Results within 5 miles of Yukon
Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
Council Heights
19 Units Available
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
7 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Northhaven
6 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Lansbrook
9 Units Available
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$624
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Westgate South
1 Unit Available
945 Ethan Lane
945 Ethan Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1523 sqft
Extremely well taken care of, great backyard with no homes directly behind, & covered patio. Quality woodwork, fireplace, wood floor in living room, mother in law plan, large laundry with pantry, storage, & built in ironing board.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
10101 Carnie Circle
10101 Carnie Circle, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1617 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Yukon has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Yukon, OK

Finding an apartment in Yukon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

