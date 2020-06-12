/
3 bedroom apartments
148 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yukon, OK
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
10600 SW 22nd Street
10600 SW 22nd St, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1355 sqft
10600 SW 22nd Street Available 07/31/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 31st! Come check out this brand new home in Ashton Court - it will not last long! This gorgeous three bedroom, two
1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd
1056 Mable Fry Boulevard, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1703 sqft
Beautiful Yukon Home Now Available For Lease - Yukon School District!!! - Charming, Spacious, Great Location & Available For Lease Now!!! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.
4524 Oasis Court
4524 Oasis Lane, Yukon, OK
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools - This amazing home features the finest fixtures. Boasting an open floor plan, it also includes a gourmet kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, and pantry.
904 Glenwood Drive
904 Glenwood Drive, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Available now! Ready for move in! 3 Beds with a half bath in the Master bedroom, nice size living area with sliding glass doors that overlook the spacious back yard with beautiful mature trees.
13 Von Elm Avenue
13 Von Elm Avenue, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Total Kitchen remodel is just the beginning of the nice things you will find at this home! New cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator! new flooring too. Two nice size living areas one with fireplace.
302 W Bass Avenue
302 West Bass Avenue, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1356 sqft
This home features central heat and air, new gas stove in kitchen, a detached 1 car garage, large back yard that is fenced. Great layout! New paint inside! Outside is currently being completed.
400 Charles Court
400 Charles Court, Yukon, OK
Brand NEW 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools with Storm Shelter - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
4805 James Lane
4805 James Lane, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
4805 James Lane Available 05/01/20 Peaceful Living on the North Side of Yukon! - This home is located in Wagner Lakes on Wagner Road between Piedmont Road & Yukon Parkway.
Lakeview Estates
3809 Tori Place
3809 Tori Place, Oklahoma City, OK
4 bedroom w/ study in a gated community. Open floor plan w/ updated modern light fixtures, fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, glass/ chrome tile backsplash & breakfast bar.
605 Christian Lane
605 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1612 sqft
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL in Gated Community! - Come check out this beautiful home in the Settler's Ridge gated community! This home offers three bedrooms, two baths with a great functional floor plan and fenced in back yard.
404 N Willowood Drive
404 North Willowood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1400 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN YUKON !! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features the following: Fireplace Laminate Floorings Carpet Central Heating and Air Blinds Lots of Cabinet Space Granite Countertops Stainless
428 Nathan Way
428 Nathan Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
428 Nathan Way Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Yukon Rental Home within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 21st! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612
2929 Thompson Farm Lane
2929 Thompson Farm Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Newer 3bd 2ba 2car with inside utility, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, Dishwasher, gas stove,Inside utility room and Nice Gazebo on patio. Large fenced in yard (RLNE5820806)
11037 NW 8th St
11037 Northwest 8th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1655 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2018 build in Chisholm Trails!! - Looking for a great, newer construction, family home in Yukon? How about this 3 Bed, 2 Bath, in Chisholm Trails off of 10th and Yukon Parkway? This home is just wonderful inside and out, and great
11420 NW 7th Ter
11420 NW 7th Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
Great 4 Bed In Yukon Schools! - Great location easy access to I-40. The living room features a gas fireplace, while the kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage.
10612-NW 21st Street
10612 Northwest 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1431 sqft
TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR NEW HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don t want the headache of mowing your lawn? We ve got you covered. Looking for your new home? Look no further, conveniently nestled off NW 23rd and Sara Rd, right off the Turner Turnpike.
757 Christian Lane
757 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1480 sqft
757 Christian Lane Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 14th! This home offers tons of character! With the open concept design, this home is great for entertaining.
Westgate
12705 NW 5th St
12705 Northwest 5th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home just off of Garth Brooks and 10th! Wait till you see this! - Up for rent we have a beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the great neighborhood of Shire Lea Village, just off of Garth Brooks.
733 Christian Lane
733 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
733 Christian Lane Available 07/23/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home Within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 23rd! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 Sq Ft.
705 DUSTY TRL
705 Dusty Trail, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1410 sqft
Wonderful Rental in Chisholm Crossing - **COMING SOON!** Come check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful Chisholm Crossing.
2820 Cider Mill Lane
2820 Cider Mill Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1529 sqft
Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Yukon Orchard Addition!!! - This 3BD 2BA is 1,529 sq ft and was built in 2016.
4713 Fawn Run Drive
4713 Fawn Run Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1662 sqft
Beautiful kitchen and living area with 1662 SqFt of living space! Gorgeous, updated interior and comfortable layout. Great access to schools, shopping, and more!
11313 Northwest 7th Street
11313 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
MOVE IN READY JUNE 15th! Superb 4 bed + Upstairs Bonus is exactly what you've been looking for! With its wood floors & gas fireplace the large living room is perfect for entertaining.
