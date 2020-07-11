/
apartments with washer dryer
31 Apartments for rent in Yukon, OK with washer-dryer
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1113 Summerton Place
1113 Summerton Place, Yukon, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1107 sqft
Yukon Duplex near I-40 & Garth Brooks Blvd - Just east of Garth Brooks Blvd and South of Vandament, this 2 bed 2 bath duplex is a convenient location offering quick access to I-40 and Yukon's finest restaurants and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Yukon
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2820 Cider Mill Lane
2820 Cider Mill Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1529 sqft
Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Yukon Orchard Addition!!! - This 3BD 2BA is 1,529 sq ft and was built in 2016.
Results within 5 miles of Yukon
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
25 Units Available
Council Heights
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
7 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9048 NW 99th
9048 Northwest 99th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1683 sqft
9048 NW 99th Available 07/20/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN YUKON !! - This 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Surrey Hills
11336 Nw 121st Place
11336 Northwest 121st Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1612 sqft
Updated and move-in ready duplex in Surrey Hills! Community pool and HOA provides mowing. Master suite features a large walk-in closet, oversized jetted tub, and separate walk-in shower.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
3700 North Riverside Drive
3700 North Riverside Drive, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom (or two bed and an office), two bath home with two car garage, one mile from Lake Overholser. New paint, flooring, carpet and ceiling fans throughout the home.
Results within 10 miles of Yukon
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$887
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1288 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
32 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
88 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
22 Units Available
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Last updated December 19 at 12:34am
23 Units Available
Knights Lake
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
3 Bedrooms
$730
4 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Van Buren
6915 Mayberry Lane
6915 Mayberry Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1376 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex with attached garage. 12-month Lease. Covered front entry. Light and bright with new paint entire interior. New wood grain vinyl flooring in upstairs and new carpet on stairs.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West 10th
6022 NW 16th St
6022 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$799
1157 sqft
6022 NW 16th St Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Home in NW OKC! Must See!! - Charming two bedroom duplex in NW Oklahoma City. This property has an attached two car garage and small fenced yard.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Pennington
3618 N Tulsa Ave
3618 North Tulsa Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
875 sqft
875 sqft 1 bed, 1 bath completely remodeled units for rent in NW OKC. Water bill is included. Move in ready. Unit is equipped with all brand new appliances including washer and dryer. All electric.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
7709 Percheron Road
7709 Percheron Rd, Warr Acres, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1713 sqft
This home is practically brand new and still has that "new home" smell. Wood fence will be completed upon move-in. Light, bright and open living areas. Wood blinds throughout. Easy care laminate wood in kitchen, inside utility, hall and bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2100 Buena Vida Lane
2100 Buena Vida Ln, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1356 sqft
Edmond Duplex * 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex * Contact Info Below - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex in Edmond just south of 15th on Santa Fe in the Santa Fe Villas addition. Minutes from shopping and Memorial.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5828 NW 62nd St
5828 Northwest 62nd Street, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
1183 sqft
5828 NW 62nd St Available 08/07/20 Spacious Lovely Home In Putnam City School District! - Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with 2 Car garage. Spacious living area with fireplace and built in bookshelf. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
16213 Fair Winds Way - JB
16213 Fair Winds Way, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2330 sqft
16213 Fair Winds Way - JB Available 08/13/20 4Bedroom+Study- Community Pool- Storm Shelter-Deer Creek Schools - Contact Jessica at 405.808.6790 or Jessica@Fidelityrei.com for more information or to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6060 NW Expressway Unit B
6060 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$645
816 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Wilshire And NW Expressway (Text Contact Below) - This cute condo is right on NW Expressway at Cedar Lakes Estates. Perfect location for shopping. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry facility.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6018 NW 53RD TER
6018 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Convient Locactaion and Low Maintence - You will love this furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo on 6018 nw 53rd terrece in Warr Acres. This property has FREE WI-FI.
